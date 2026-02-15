Colleges

Scoggins: Coach’s ‘epiphany’ turned Minnesota State Mankato into D-II’s most feared defense

The Mavericks women’s basketball team is undefeated thanks to its nonstop full-court press.

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 15, 2026 at 3:06PM
Minnesota State's women's basketball team is undefeated thanks to coach Emilee Thiesse's unique defense.

MANKATO — The Minnesota State Mankato women’s basketball team held a recent practice that lasted one hour and 30 minutes. By my count, one hour and 10 minutes of it was devoted to defense.

“That’s very typical,” senior guard Hannah Herzig said.

Apparently, I showed up on a light day.

“Most of the time it’s probably closer to an hour and 20 of it,” coach Emilee Thiesse noted.

Defense is not optional in Thiesse’s program. It’s everything.

“Every conversation that I have and every meeting that I have with players is, ‘What are you bringing to our defense?’” Thiesse said.

The answer: A lot.

Moved by an “epiphany” seven years ago, Thiesse’s Mavericks employ full-court pressure nonstop. They press on made shots and misses. They smother opponents all 94 feet of the court for the entire game.

Ever see a hornet’s nest that has been swatted? That’s what the Mavericks defense looks like in action.

They come in waves. When healthy, Thiesse’s rotation goes 12 to 14 players deep. No one on the team averages more than 23 minutes of playing time. Check in, play defense like crazy for a few minutes, check out. Rinse and repeat.

“There’s a lot of trust in our system,” Herzig said.

The results back it up.

Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse changed her defense after an "epiphany" seven years ago.

Thiesse’s Mavericks have already won one national championship (2024) playing this unconventional style, and a second title could be weeks away.

The Mavericks (26-0) are ranked No. 1 nationally and remain the only undefeated team in Division II with two games remaining in the regular season.

They lead the nation in a host of statistical categories, including scoring, scoring margin, turnovers forced and steals.

They have eclipsed 90 points in 18 games this season and reached triple digits six times. Most of their offense comes in transition generated by defense. They force 34 turnovers per game.

One of the team’s slogans: Pressure eliminates options.

Their résumé looks even more impressive when factoring in that two starters suffered season-ending knee injuries and five players total are currently sidelined.

“[Backups] know their role is to bring a defensive spark out there,” Thiesse said.

The origin of their hallmark style is traced to a low moment during the 2018-19 season. The Mavericks lacked an identity. They didn’t take anything away from opponents. Thiesse was stumped.

Her dad was a high school basketball coach in South Dakota. Her sister, Amy Williams, is the women’s basketball coach at Nebraska. Thiesse has been exposed to the game her entire life, so she knows when change is necessary.

“Just had this epiphany moment where I’m sick of having to just scramble through things,” she said.

Thiesse proposed a crazy idea at her staff meeting one morning. Why not try full-court pressure instead of their normal half-court man-to-man defense?

Her assistants loved the idea. So did the players.

“We just kind of made it up as we went,” Thiesse said.

The press has undergone tweaks and adjustments and added wrinkles to stay fresh. But the commitment never wavered after taking that dramatic detour.

“We were all at our wits’ end,” Thiesse said. “It was on a whim, for sure.”

Players have bought into coach Emilee Thiesse's nonstop pressure defense.

The press has become the Mavericks’ identity, much like the Arkansas Razorbacks’ famous “40 Minutes of Hell” under Nolan Richardson in the 1990s.

Thiesse doesn’t have a fancy nickname for her defense. They simply call it “shell” defense. My suggestion: “Shell-shocked.”

“I like it,” she said.

Thiesse looks for players with specific skills and traits that fit her system when recruiting. Asked if she would consider signing an offensively gifted player who shows little interest in defense, Thiesse shook her head.

“Never. Nope,” she said. “In fact, we’ll take players who aren’t a big offensive threat because 70 percent of our offense is going to come from our defense.”

The genius is in the execution. Players have certain rules and principles on defense, but Thiesse gives them freedom to trust their instincts and athletic abilities to go make a play. That’s the basis of another team motto: Defense is unpredictable.

Thiesse shares that message with coaches who call wanting to know the secret sauce. Her success has drawn a lot of interest from fellow coaches across the country.

“It’s impossible to tell you what we did in one possession because you may never see that same possession the rest of the game,” she said.

Occasionally, the Mavericks get burned and give up layups. That’s OK, too. It’s part of the risk with full-court pressure. The tradeoff, Thiesse said, is disruption. Teams can’t run their normal offenses.

“It’s getting young players to scrap everything they’ve ever learned about defense and buy into something that is very vulnerable,” she said. “Taking a risk is a challenge.”

Thiesse has heard stories of opponents using six players on defense in practice to simulate their press. Trying to create a scouting report based on unpredictable variables works in their favor.

“There’s a little bit of chaos on the defensive side,” Herzig said, “and the hope is that that will make it even more chaotic on the offensive side.”

In this case, chaos is good. The Mavericks might just ride it to another national title.

Chip Scoggins

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

