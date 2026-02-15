MANKATO — The Minnesota State Mankato women’s basketball team held a recent practice that lasted one hour and 30 minutes. By my count, one hour and 10 minutes of it was devoted to defense.
“That’s very typical,” senior guard Hannah Herzig said.
Apparently, I showed up on a light day.
“Most of the time it’s probably closer to an hour and 20 of it,” coach Emilee Thiesse noted.
Defense is not optional in Thiesse’s program. It’s everything.
“Every conversation that I have and every meeting that I have with players is, ‘What are you bringing to our defense?’” Thiesse said.
The answer: A lot.
Moved by an “epiphany” seven years ago, Thiesse’s Mavericks employ full-court pressure nonstop. They press on made shots and misses. They smother opponents all 94 feet of the court for the entire game.