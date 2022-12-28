The Minnesota Attorney General's Office has charged an ex-Minneapolis police officer with third-degree assault for the beating of a man who was under surrender during the unrest following George Floyd's murder.

Justin Stetson, who is no longer with the department, is accused of repeatedly punching and kicking Jaleel Stallings, who was facedown with his arms outstretched on May 30, 2020 in south Minneapolis, according to the charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court.

The beating occurred when officers swarmed Stallings, who had returned fire at officers who shot projectiles at him without warning from an unmarked van, charges and body-cam footage show.

Upon realizing the van was full of police officers, Stallings surrendered but Stetson repeatedly struck him for 30 seconds while Stallings was "lying prone on the ground, posed no imminent threat, and did not resist Stetson's use of force," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

Police body camera footage shows Stallings repeatedly saying "Listen, listen," while he is punched and kicked.

"As a result of the assault, Mr. Stallings suffered a fracture of his left orbital wall — the facial bone that surrounds and protects the eye," the office added.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office referred the case to the AG's Office in the spring of 2022. An expert use-of-force reviewed the case materials, concluding that Stetson's use of force was "unreasonable, excessive, and contrary to generally accepted police practice."

Earlier this year, Minneapolis police paid Stallings a $1.5 million settlement after a jury found him not guilty on charges related to shooting at police officers during the unrest. The City of Minneapolis has already shelled out millions of dollars to settle claims of police brutality for officer misconduct that occurred in the week following Floyd's murder.

The night of Stalling's assault shortly before 11 p.m., officers in an unmarked van were roving down Lake Street when they shot plastic bullets at Stallings without warning. The event was documented in body-camera footage released by Stallings' lawyer, Eric Rice, who declined to comment Wednesday on the assault charge.

In the video, Stallings, an Army veteran, returned fire with a pistol that he had a permit to legally carry. He said this was an attempt to defend himself against shots from unknown assailants. He dropped face down on the ground when the police raced over to him in the parking lot off Lake Street. He set his gun aside and police struck him repeatedly while screaming obscenities until his face was battered and blood covered the pavement.

Stetson, 34, kicked Stallings four times in the face and head and punched him six times, according to the charges. He shouted expletives and kept beating him until a sergeant intervened and said "That's it, stop!"

Stallings, 29 of St. Paul, was charged with eight felonies, including two counts of attempted murder, rioting and assault with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors offered him a plea deal that included 12 years in prison, he said.

Instead, a jury found him innocent and he filed a federal lawsuit accusing 19 Minneapolis officers of violating his constitutional rights by using force to intimidate and deter him from protesting police brutality and racism.

He moved away from Minnesota out of fear of retaliation.

Mike Freeman, who is retiring as Hennepin County Attorney after 24 years, has spoken openly about to media about his mistake in charging Stallings. He affirmed this in a phone interview Wednesday, saying that he knew Attorney General Keith Ellison was taking steps to charge the officer and he believed that was the right thing to do.

"As I said before, we were grossly mislead by the police officers and I'm disappointed with that," Freeman said. "These officers acted inappropriately and illegally and they should be held accountable for their actions."

Stetson joined the department in 2008, said a City of Minneapolis spokesman. He left the department in August.

During his tenure, the local police watchdog group Citizens United Against Police Brutality found that Stetson had been the subject of at least 12 internal affairs and civilian review complaints, according a database maintained by the group. Most complaints were closed without discipline, while three remain open and one resulted in a letter of reprimand.

Star Tribune Staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.