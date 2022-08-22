A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in Brooklyn Center when he was struck by another driver and thrown to his death.

The motorcyclist was traveling at a high speed while negotiating the ramp leading from westbound I-94 to eastbound I-694 and crossed into a traffic lane when he was hit about 6 p.m., the State Patrol said.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from South St. Paul, was ejected from his bike and died, the patrol said. His name has not been released

The driver who hit him, a 52-year-old woman from White Bear Lake, was not seriously hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.