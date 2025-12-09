Souhan: Yes, I am comparing Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy to Hall of Famer Troy Aikman

Five quarterbacks — Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman — have won three or more Super Bowls. Two of them played, in their first year as a starter, worse than J.J. McCarthy has played this season for the Vikings.
I watched one of those seasons up close.
In 1989, I was covering the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News. Troy Aikman, now a Hall of Famer, was the first selection in the 1989 NFL draft and began the season as a starter.
He did not win a game as a rookie. The Cowboys’ only victory that season came when St. Paul native Steve Walsh defeated Washington while Aikman nursed one of his many injuries that season.
Bradshaw stunk in his first season as a starter, too, completing just 38.1% of his passes, throwing for six touchdowns with 24 interceptions.
This season, McCarthy has completed 56% of his passes, with nine TD throws and 10 interceptions, for a passer rating of 67.4. You will be shocked at how well that compares to the first seasons of a number of great quarterbacks.
Peyton Manning: 56.7 completion percentage, 26 touchdowns, 28 interceptions, passer rating of 71.2.
Eli Manning: 48.2, 6-9, 55.4