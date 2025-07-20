Loons miss another opportunity, allow stoppage-time goal in 1-1 tie at Portland

Minnesota United prides itself on its defense — which is what makes the team’s habit of dropping late leads so galling for the Loons.
This time, it was a stoppage-time goal from Omir Fernández, turning a late one-goal lead into a disappointing 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers on Saturday night at Providence Park.
Anthony Markanich had given Minnesota the lead with just a quarter-hour to go, and as the clock hit the 90-minute mark, the Loons had a chance for what would have been a statement victory at one of the most difficult places to play in MLS. Instead, it turned into two more dropped points for the Loons — and another missed opportunity to get a victory against another Western Conference playoff team.
Play of the game
The Loons’ set-piece dominance this season has often been less about the initial chance and more about the second chance, and Markanich’s goal was no exception.
It started with a corner kick by Julian Gressel, which the Timbers confidently headed away. The header, though, landed with Loons midfielder Owen Gene, who paused and then fed the ball back to Gressel on the right. It was almost like a second corner kick but had the advantage of coming against a less-organized defense from open play — and this time Markanich was there to power home a header into the bottom corner.
What it means
All of the narratives about Minnesota were on display in this game. Set-piece goal, check. Dropped points late in the game, check. An inability to beat good teams in the Western Conference, check.