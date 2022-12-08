The Timberwolves need their other high-priced stars to step up in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. Wednesday wasn't the team's best performance in a 121-115 win over Indiana, but its highest-paid stars showed up when it mattered most.

D'Angelo Russell scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter while Rudy Gobert came up with two late free throws to give the Wolves the lead and a key block on Buddy Hield to seal it.

After Russell and Myles Turner traded haymakers from the perimeter down the stretch, Russell found Gobert rolling to the hoop, which led to two free throws and a 117-115 Wolves lead with 32.8 seconds remaining.

Gobert then came up with a big block on Buddy Hield with 11.4 seconds remaining before Anthony Edwards iced the game at the free-throw line. Gobert added an emphatic dunk as time expired for good measure.

Edwards finished with 26 points, eight assists and six rebounds, six turnovers and seven steals.

The night could not have started better for the Wolves, who led 35-17 after one quarter.

But foul trouble to Naz Reid and Austin Rivers forced Chris Finch deep into his bench in the second quarter, and the Wolves stagnated on both ends of the floor because of some unique rotations.

Indiana climbed back in the second with 44 points and cut what was a 23-point lead to two at the half.

It remained a close game for the second half until the Wolves' stars had just enough firepower to carry them through.