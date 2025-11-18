Takeaways: Timberwolves enjoy a laugher all the way, roll past shorthanded Mavericks 120-96

Naz Reid was saying all the right things as he was working through his early-season inconsistency: How he had to stick with it, not press, do the little things like rebound and hustle and eventually the scoring would come.
After his second consecutive good scoring night, this time 22 points in a 120-96 Timberwolves victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at Target Center, Reid sounded relieved the ball is going through the net and slightly agitated it has taken this long.
“It’s about time,” he said.
Reid had 19 points in the first half as the Wolves dispatched with another struggling team, a Mavericks squad that was without several key players, including Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.
Reid scored 19 against Denver on Saturday night, and after a bumpy start to the season, he looks more like the player who won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award two seasons ago.
“We know the type of player that he is,” center Rudy Gobert said. “... When he comes in, we just have this mental toughness and just this aggressiveness. It’s been huge for us. I keep trying to tell him to not let the offense affect his mindset. He can get discouraged sometimes when he misses shots or things like that. He can impact the game in so many ways. Rebounding, his passing, running the floor.”
Reid can be an emotional player, and you can see when offensive struggles or officiating are getting to him on the floor, but if you want an indication whether he’s about to snap out of one of his funks, look at other places on the stat sheet. For instance, the 12 rebounds he had Monday. When Reid can do that, the scoring tends to follow.
“Once I take care of all that stuff, that’s when all the other stuff … comes easy,” Reid said. “Just keep my offensive player in front of me. Make sure I’m on the glass, [diving] on the floor. It’s what I do. It’s how I got in this position in the first place. So I’m not gonna go away from none of that stuff.”