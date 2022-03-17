NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Friday-Saturday, Xcel Energy Center * TV: All games on CBS Sports Network

Friday's semifinals

No. 4 seed Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 1 Denver, 4 p.m.

The eighth-ranked Bulldogs (19-15-4) rely on scoring depth, with six players with 20 or more points, led by F Blake Biondi (16 goals, 11 assists, 27 points). G Ryan Fanti (11-4-4, 1.99 goals-against average, .921 save percentage) is a first-team All-NHCH honoree. … The No. 3-ranked Pioneers (27-8-1) boast F Bobby Brink, who leads the nation with 55 points and 41 assists, and seven other players with 30 or more points. G Magnus Chrona (24-7-1, 2.24, .905) has six shutouts. … The teams split both regular-season series.

No. 3 seed Western Michigan vs. No. 2 North Dakota, 7:30 p.m.

The seventh-ranked Broncos (24-10-1) and fifth-ranked Fighting Hawks (24-12-1) split the season series, with each team posting a home sweep. … F Drew Worrad (9-33-24) leads Western Michigan in scoring, while D Ronnie Attard (13-22-35) supplies punch from the blue line. G Brandon Bussi (24-10-1, 2.61, .911) has started every game. … UND has won nine of its past 10 games. F Riese Gaber (15-21-36) leads the team in scoring. D Jake Sanderson (8-18-26) will miss the tournament because of injury. The Olympian's 27 blocked shots lead the team. G Zach Driscoll (22-9-1, 2.34, .908) led Bemidji State to the NCAA tournament's second round last year.

Randy Johnson