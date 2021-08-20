Minneapolis police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 43-year-old man.

Jose Carlos Lopez was last seen on July 2 in the 200 block of Groveland Avenue. His last contact with family members was on the phone on July 20. After receiving that call, his family believes he may be in danger.

Lopez is 5 feet 7, weighs about 175 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms. A clothing description was not available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

STAFF REPORT