Minneapolis mayoral candidates face off in major debate Monday

The Star Tribune and MPR will host four candidates a week before Minneapolis residents cast their ballots.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 24, 2025 at 5:00PM
The Rev. DeWayne Davis, from left, state Sen. Omar Fateh, Mayor Jacob Frey, Jazz Hampton and Brenda Short participate in a debate at Westminster on Sept. 26. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Just over a week before Election Day, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and three leading challengers will spar in a livestreamed debate Monday hosted by the Minnesota Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio.

Candidates state Sen. Omar Fateh, the Rev. DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton will take the stage with Frey at 3:30 p.m. Monday at MPR’s St. Paul headquarters. The debate will be broadcast on the Star Tribune’s and MPR’s websites.

In-person viewing is not available. MPR will also broadcast the debate on the radio on Oct. 31 during its noon Politics Friday show with Brian Bakst.

Star Tribune columnist Eric Roper and MPR editor Brandt Williams will moderate the debate and ask candidates policy questions as they enter the last week of campaigning before the Nov. 4 election.

“We’re so close to the election that we need to get to the real answers,” Roper said. “A debate is the best way to do that.”

The candidates have faced off in three debates over the past two months, clashing over policing, rent control and other issues. Davis, Fateh and Hampton have created an alliance against the incumbent, asking voters to rank the three of them, in an anyone-but-Frey strategy.

Viewers should expect some lightning-round questions so “we can get more done in the time we have,” Roper said, alongside more open-ended ones.

Early voting began on Sept. 19. Residents can cast their ballots until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 4. Voters can rank three candidates for mayor on a Minneapolis ballot.

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

