Early voting in Minneapolis and St. Paul elections begins Friday

Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis open at 8 a.m. Both mayors, Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter, have challengers as they seek third terms.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 19, 2025 at 1:00PM
Sloane Rabb, 1, sits on her father’s shoulders, Jonathan Rabb, as he votes during early voting at Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services in Minneapolis on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Early voting will begin Friday morning in the municipal elections of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

In Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey faces a slew of challengers, including state Sen. Omar Fateh, a democratic socialist who has the support of many of the current City Council’s most progressive members.

All 13 City Council seats are also on the ballot, with the ideological balance of the council in play. Voters will also decide who represents them on the city’s Park and Recreation Board and Board of Estimate and Taxation.

The Minnesota Star Tribune has created guides for every office on the ballot in Minneapolis:

In St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter is on the ballot with four other candidates, including state Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, widely seen as the mayor’s most formidable challenger. City voters will also decide two ballot questions.

Polling places for early and Nov. 4 Election Day voting can be found here for Minneapolis and here for St. Paul. The Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services Building is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for early voting. Hours will be extended, including adding weekend hours, in mid-October.

In St. Paul, the Plato Building opens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Additional early voting locations will open on Oct. 17.

Both elections are ranked-choice voting. Here is a guide to how that works. Answers to questions about casting your ballot can be found here.

about the writer

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

