Frey and Fateh clash, plus 9 other takeaways from the Minneapolis mayoral debate

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and challenger state Sen. Omar Fateh repeatedly clashed Friday morning in the city’s first mayoral debate of the 2025 election.
Five candidates sat side by side on stage for the debate, hosted by the Citizens League at Westminster Presbyterian Church. But as the candidates spelled out their visions for downtown Minneapolis, public safety, and housing, the most intense exchanges came between the two elected officials on the panel: Fateh and Frey.
Fateh repeatedly accused Frey of bullying his way through city business and creating an office that doesn’t work well with county and state partners. Frey, pointing to Fateh’s 2020 campaign for the state Senate, highlighted Fateh’s past support for defunding the Minneapolis police, a position Fateh has since moderated.
Fateh also said Frey’s campaign has spread lies connecting him with fraud, while Frey said Fateh didn’t offer original solutions for revitalizing downtown.
The focus on Frey and Fateh, the two most prominent candidates, prompted another candidate, the Rev. DeWayne Davis, to remind the audience that voters will be asked to rank their three top choices in the ranked-choice voting. “It’s not binary,” he said.
Still, he, along with the candidates Jazz Hampton and Brenda Short, were sometimes sidelined by the Fateh-vs.-Frey fight, which pits the democratic socialist against the more moderate two-term incumbent.
Some other takeaways from the 90-minute debate:
Fateh went at Frey
Fateh called Frey a liar who is “hostile” to the more progressive members of the Minneapolis City Council and to county and state partners.