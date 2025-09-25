Threatening language scrawled on Sen. Omar Fateh’s Minneapolis campaign office

Minneapolis

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2025 at 3:57PM
Omar Fateh, shown in July, is challenging Mayor Jacob Frey in the Nov. 4 election. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh’s campaign office has been vandalized with threatening, seemingly Islamophobic language.

“Somali Muslim — This warning is no joke,” reads a message written on a window of the campaign office, according to a photograph supplied by the campaign, which reported the matter to police Wednesday and announced it late Wednesday night.

State Sen. Fateh was born in the United States to Somali immigrants and is Muslim.

He is challenging Mayor Jacob Frey in the Nov. 4 election.

The democratic socialist was endorsed by Minneapolis Democrats in July, before the state party revoked the endorsement due to computer glitches at the convention.

Fateh’s short-lived endorsement raised his profile nationally, and brought more hate along with it, according to his campaign manager, Akhilesh Menawat.

Threatening language written on a window of the Minneapolis mayoral campaign office of state Sen. Omar Fateh. (Provided by Omar Fateh campaign)

He said Fateh has been the target of right-wing attacks from conservative media outlets and figureheads, with a “steady stream of hate, racial, and Islamophobic slurs, and violent threats” to his campaign email, Senate email and on social media.

“The right-wing attacks on Omar and Muslims have definitely fed into an increase in threatening emails and social media posts,” Menawat told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Fateh said in a statement: “Our campaign will not be deterred by hate speech and vandalism.”

Frey, who has been targeted by threats as well, released a statement Thursday that reads: “I spoke with Senator Fateh yesterday and made it clear that my office, MPD, and our administration all stand ready to help. City staff went out this morning to scrub the vandalism from the building. Acts of Islamophobia and hate against any religion or ethnicity have no place in Minneapolis.”

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.

