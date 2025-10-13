How the Israel-Hamas war became an issue in the Minneapolis mayoral race

The Israel-Hamas war hasn’t been core to the stump speeches, campaign flyers or social media messages of Mayor Jacob Frey or state Sen. Omar Fateh, his leading challenger, in the runup to this fall’s contest for Minneapolis mayor..
But it’s there.
The Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America included a pro-Palestinian stance as a litmus test for its endorsement. At the city’s DFL convention in July, a resolution passed calling on the city to boycott, divest and sanction the state of Israel, an issue that progressive advocacy group Our Revolution also asked about in its own candidate questionnaire.
More recently, Jewish media outlets have highlighted controversial statements by current and former Fateh campaign staffers about Israel.
How did a conflict on the other side of the world come to be an an issue in the Minneapolis mayor’s race?
While a ceasefire agreement has raised the prospect of peace in the region, two years of war has exacerbated tensions between progressives and establishment Democrats all over the country. It’s a divide reflected in the positions of the city’s two leading candidates for mayor and underscored by their backgrounds: Frey is Jewish and Fateh is Muslim.
Democratic socialist Fateh was an early critic of Israel’s response to the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas. He has called it genocide against Palestinians.
Meanwhile, Frey has mostly tried to avoid the issue. A campaign spokesman said the mayor doesn’t think foreign policy should be a focus in city elections, although he “strongly condemns” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its “slaughter of innocent civilians, as well as Hamas’s terrorism and the October 7 massacre.”