‘This is hate speech’: Temple Israel in Minneapolis tagged overnight with antisemitic graffiti

Temple Israel in Minneapolis, the state’s largest Jewish house of worship, was tagged early Wednesday with antisemitic graffiti that included a reference to the attack two years ago on Israel by Hamas terrorists.
“This morning, Temple Israel woke up to anti-Semitic threats — a reminder that hate still tries to find a foothold,“ Mayor Jacob Frey posted on X. ”It won’t find one here. Minneapolis stands with our Jewish neighbors. Hiding behind hate to spread fear against any religion is cowardly and unacceptable in our city."
Frey posted photos of the all-red graffiti on the building’s exterior, two with threatening language about Zionism.
A third read “Al-Aqsa Flood,” the name of the operation behind Hamas’ sweeping terrorist assault on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that ignited Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to police for more information about the vandalism at the nearly 100-year-old temple at 2323 Fremont Av. S. No arrests have been announced.
Temple Israel Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman was scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon with Police Chief Brian O’Hara about the vandalism.
Zimmerman told the Star Tribune that a neighbor saw the graffiti that was spray-pointed on the W. 24th Street side of the temple about 2:30 a.m. and alerted temple staff, who then notified police and and various Jewish community agencies.
“This is not a matter of a political view,” said Zimmerman, who added that she has been in touch with Gov. Tim Walz and Frey, who is a Temple Israel member. “This is hate speech, and we need to call it out as such.”