Political group accuses Frey of improperly deleting texts. Some advocates and media lawyers agree.

A political action committee aligned with opponents of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is accusing him of deleting work-related texts and other phone records from his cell phone in violation of state law.
Frey maintains he’s done nothing wrong and has the backing of the city attorney. Experts contacted for this story have varied opinions, depending on the type of records involved.
Minneapolis for the Many, which supports the mayoral campaign of state Sen. Omar Fateh, is highlighting the issue as evidence Frey has failed in his pledge of transparency as he seeks a third term in office.
The group requested records of Frey’s communications surrounding two high-profile events: the June federal raid on a Lake Street restaurant and last year’s shooting of a man by his neighbor. In both cases, the city told Minneapolis for the Many the phone records they requested did not exist.
At issue are two types of records — text messages and phone logs. Experts and transparency advocates outside City Hall say the mayor’s substantive work-related text messages should all be saved and disclosed to the public.
The legal landscape is less clear when it comes to his phone log.
Complicating the matter: It’s impossible to know what a public record would show once it’s been deleted, which makes it hard to determine whether it should have been preserved. State law mandates that all “official transactions” must be kept by the government, while those that are “transitory” can be deleted. However, state law doesn’t define either “official transactions” or “transitory.”
The state records management statute requires cities to have retention schedules for government records. The state’s model retention schedule for cities says general correspondence should be kept for three years, while “transitory” communications can be deleted at will. Examples of transitory data are scheduling emails, personal notes or memos about informal processes.