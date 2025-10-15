Minneapolis

Political group accuses Frey of improperly deleting texts. Some advocates and media lawyers agree.

The Minneapolis city attorney’s office says Mayor Jacob Frey is in compliance with the state transparency laws.

By Deena Winter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2025 at 8:16PM
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Mayor Jacob Frey at an event, Sept. 10, 2025. A city auditor’s report on a June federal raid on a Lake Street restaurant mentioned that O’Hara called Frey on the day of a June federal raid on a restaurant to tell him what was happening. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A political action committee aligned with opponents of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is accusing him of deleting work-related texts and other phone records from his cell phone in violation of state law.

Frey maintains he’s done nothing wrong and has the backing of the city attorney. Experts contacted for this story have varied opinions, depending on the type of records involved.

Minneapolis for the Many, which supports the mayoral campaign of state Sen. Omar Fateh, is highlighting the issue as evidence Frey has failed in his pledge of transparency as he seeks a third term in office.

The group requested records of Frey’s communications surrounding two high-profile events: the June federal raid on a Lake Street restaurant and last year’s shooting of a man by his neighbor. In both cases, the city told Minneapolis for the Many the phone records they requested did not exist.

At issue are two types of records — text messages and phone logs. Experts and transparency advocates outside City Hall say the mayor’s substantive work-related text messages should all be saved and disclosed to the public.

The legal landscape is less clear when it comes to his phone log.

Complicating the matter: It’s impossible to know what a public record would show once it’s been deleted, which makes it hard to determine whether it should have been preserved. State law mandates that all “official transactions” must be kept by the government, while those that are “transitory” can be deleted. However, state law doesn’t define either “official transactions” or “transitory.”

The state records management statute requires cities to have retention schedules for government records. The state’s model retention schedule for cities says general correspondence should be kept for three years, while “transitory” communications can be deleted at will. Examples of transitory data are scheduling emails, personal notes or memos about informal processes.

But the city of Minneapolis defines transitory correspondence as “generally documents of short-term interest that have no documentary or evidential value” in its electronic communications policy, which says almost all email falls into this category and may be deleted immediately.

Text messages

It’s clear that text messages by a public official, even when on a personal phone, can be deemed public under the state’s Data Practices Act.

Yet Frey’s spokesperson, Ally Peters, recently said Frey routinely deletes “most” of his text messages — because they’re transitory.

Related Coverage

Frey was texting during the week after a high-profile neighborhood shooting that made national headlines last year.

The Minnesota Star Tribune requested records of Frey’s phone calls and texts between Oct. 23 — the day a Black man named Davis Moturi was shot by his neighbor — and Oct. 28, the day Frey defended the police’s handling of the case.

But the mayor’s office said it had no such records, even though the mayor’s office said he and the police chief were in regular communication that week. The mayor had texted and called Star Tribune reporters and editors regarding coverage.

Minneapolis for the Many also asked for Frey’s phone communications in the days after the Moturi shooting, and was rebuffed. In response, Chelsea McFarren, chair of Minneapolis for the Many, suggested the mayor was either not communicating with the police or “hiding his text and phone communications from the public.”

The mayor routinely deletes “a lot” of his text messages, Peters said, saying he’s allowed to delete those that are transitory. The mayor uses just one cell phone — his personal one, she said, and “that’s a lot to have on a phone” if he didn’t routinely delete some of them.

A spokesperson for the city attorney’s office released a statement saying all city employees — including the mayor and City Council members — fall under the same data practices and official records laws and don’t have to keep “transitory data.”

“Our position is that if something is transitory, it does not need to be retained. And therefore, if a data request comes in and there isn’t data anymore, it does not/cannot be provided,” Peters said in an email.

Other experts on the open records laws have a different view of what’s “transitory.”

Jane Kirtley, professor of law and media ethics at the University of Minnesota, said the records law says all government data is subject to the law “regardless of its physical form,” and so any non-transitory text related to the mayor’s job must be retained.

Kirtley said transitory messages are routine announcements, such as the changing of a meeting time.

“The contortions they appear to be prepared to go through to circumvent the spirit of the (law’s) presumption of openness are astounding,” she said, casting skepticism at what Frey’s office defines as transitory.

Don Gemberling worked for three decades at the state Department of Administration helping governments comply with state open records laws. Gemberling, now a board member of Minnesotans for Open Government, said the city is using the vagueness in the law to destroy public records.

“I think he is breaking the law, but there’s an argument to be made that he isn’t,” Gemberling said of Frey’s practice of deleting most texts. “I can’t believe that anybody could argue that most everything the mayor does on his phone is transitory.”

Matt Ehling, a board member of Minnesotans for Open Government, said governments narrowly defining what records they must keep is a growing problem — but there is a remedy. People can sue to enforce the open records law, and are doing so more frequently, Ehling said.

Council President Elliott Payne, who has been endorsed by Minneapolis for the Many, said council members are trained on what they must keep. He said it’s his understanding that all work-related communications are an open record, so he avoids doing “official stuff” by text. If he must text, he uses his work phone, and said he’s turned over text messages in response to records requests before.

Council Member Linea Palmisano has one personal phone she uses for everything, and she said she tries to preserve anything work-related “for as long as it might be needed.” When records requests come in, she checks her phone and take screenshots of anything pertinent.

“I obviously don’t personally delete things that I think might be relevant or important later on in some way,” she said.

Phone logs

There’s little question that personal cell phone communications are subject to state transparency laws, based on advisory opinions by the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Administration.

The issue was litigated when the Star Tribune requested former St. Louis County Commissioner Peter Stauber’s emails in 2018. The county replied that Stauber didn’t have a county-owned cell phone, so the county was not “custodian of the data.” A judge eventually ordered the county to release the emails.

Minneapolis for the Many recently asked the mayor’s office to produce a record of a phone call with the police chief during the June federal raid of a south Minneapolis Mexican restaurant.

A city auditor’s report on the raid mentioned that Police Chief Brian O’Hara called Frey on the day of the raid to tell him what was happening.

Minneapolis for the Many was given a call log of incoming calls to city land lines, but no records from Frey’s cell phone. The PAC pressed city officials as to why and was told the mayor’s office said it had “no responsive data” for the mayor’s cell phone.

Frey spokeswoman’s, Peters, called the data request “an election-year stunt from a PAC that was set up to oppose the mayor.”

She said the mayor and chief spoke by cell phone on the day of the raid, but the city has no legal obligation to maintain the mayor’s cell phone call logs because they’re not official records.

Gemberling and Kirtley dispute that. However, Taya Moxley-Goldsmith, director of the state Data Practices Office, said while phone logs are government data when they are maintained, she doesn’t think they’re an official record that needs to be maintained for all government entities, although there may be exceptions, like a call center.

Peters said Frey’s office “is committed to following all relevant records laws and maintaining all communications when legally required.”

Ehling said the city “has played fast and loose” with the open records law, turning over documents “when it benefits them.”

He also serves on the board of Public Record Media, which requested Frey’s texts sent during the 2020 unrest over George Floyd’s police killing. In that case, Ehling said the city willingly turned over hundreds of pages of records, which was to the city’s benefit because they showed the city reached out to the state for help and the state was slow to respond.

about the writer

about the writer

Deena Winter

Reporter

Deena Winter is Minneapolis City Hall reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Political group accuses Frey of improperly deleting texts

card image
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Minneapolis city attorney’s office says Mayor Jacob Frey is in compliance with the state transparency laws.

Twin Cities

Mother of slain Twin Cities real estate agent testifies she ‘knew something was wrong’

card image

Minneapolis

Chain-reaction crash involving 2 SUVs, moving train in Minneapolis leaves 1 driver critically hurt

card image