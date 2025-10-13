Minneapolis

Rep. Ilhan Omar endorses Omar Fateh for Minneapolis mayor

Ilhan Omar called Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh “a champion for working people.”

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 13, 2025 at 5:04AM
State Sen. Omar Fateh has received the endorsement of Rep. Ilhan Omar. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Rep. Ilhan Omar has endorsed state Sen. Omar Fateh in his bid for Minneapolis mayor, months after Omar condemned the state DFL’s decision to revoke the local party’s endorsement of Fateh.

Calling Fateh “a champion for working people” Omar said Fateh stands out among the pool of 15 candidates including incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey.

“The City of Minneapolis deserves new, bold leadership that meets this pivotal moment our city is in,” Omar said in a Sunday night statement. “For many years, we have seen the concerns my neighbors and I are facing — about public safety, housing, affordability, and so much more — be met with the same tired solutions or, frankly, none at all."

Omar said Fateh’s focus on raising the minimum wage and passing rent stabilization legislation were part of the reason she endorsed him. She also said Fateh was “prepared to fight back [against President Donald Trump and his administration] with a strong line of defense rooted in true justice and equity.”

The Minneapolis DFL endorsed Fateh, a democratic socialist, for mayor at its July convention. However, the state DFL revoked the nomination over concerns of the convention’s validity. At the time, Omar said the revocation “set an extremely dangerous precedent.”

Frey has received endorsements from Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Election Day is Nov. 4.

Star Tribune staff

