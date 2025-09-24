Owner of Lake Street restaurant raided by federal agents gets 8-month sentence in immigration case

A federal judge imposed an eight month prison sentence in the immigration case of a south Minneapolis Mexican restaurant owner whose business was raided by federal agents in June, sparking protests along Lake Street.
Francisco Estrada-Deltaro, the primary owner of Las Cuatro Milpas restaurants in Bloomington and Minneapolis, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis after pleading guilty two weeks ago to illegally re-entering the United States despite having been removed from the country. Following his time in prison, he will be deported to his home country of Mexico.
In handing down his sentence, U.S. District Judge David Doty weighed whether to issue a prison term for Estrada-Deltaro or sentence him to time served, which would forgo additional time in prison and expedite Estrada-Deltaro’s deportation.
Craig Cascarano, Estrada-Deltaro’s attorney, called it “common sense” to avoid additional prison time.
“Why are we going to put him in prison for a couple months when he’ll be sent back to Mexico, anyway?” Cascarano asked, calling an expedited deportation “common sense.”
Doty acknowledged the point as a “good argument” but said he ultimately placed more weight on deterrence versus punishment in Estrada-Deltaro’s case, noting his history of illegally re-entering the U.S.
Addressing the court, Estrada-Deltaro denied that he would return to the U.S.
“What I can tell you is I love this country, but I’m never going to come back over the border. ... I just want to go back home,” he said.