Protester jailed on federal charges following last week’s federal operation is longtime activist

ELK RIVER ― More than 70 supporters gathered outside the Sherburne County Jail on Wednesday morning calling for the release of Isabel Lopez, a Twin Cities activist and poet facing federal obstruction charges days after protesters and law enforcement squared off during an operation at a Lake Street Mexican restaurant.
They were outraged at the arrest of Lopez, 27, who on Tuesday was charged in federal court Tuesday with two counts of assaulting officers and a third for obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. Outside the jail, which houses inmates facing federal charges, Adam Reynoso said he doesn’t believe Lopez should have been arrested and that she was acting in self-defense.
“It’s horrible. They’re just trying to shut down her voice,” said Reynoso, 23, of Columbia Heights. “She’s another voice they don’t want to be heard. She was a powerful voice.”
On Wednesday, some in the crowd of protesters held signs reading “Free Isa.” As the protesters chanted outside a metal gate and listened to drum performances, several jail employees watched from the second and third floors, some taking pictures.
One Twin Cities woman who declined to give her name said she’s a close friend with Lopez. She described Lopez as a “prominent community organizer” and an artist with experience in poetry, writing and visual art.
“She’s full of light, full of joy,” she said, also describing her as “very fiery, very feisty.”
On June 3, Lopez was among an estimated 100 protesters as masked federal officers arrived unannounced in fatigues and armored vehicles to serve a warrant at a Mexican restaurant in south Minneapolis on suspicion it was tied to a “transnational criminal organization.” Days earlier, 900 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered in a Burnsville storage unit during a related search, which sparked the investigation of the restaurant, one of eight warrants served that day.
The federal indictment alleges that Lopez is seen on body camera footage kicking an FBI officer as the crowd of protesters attempted to restrain her, before breaking free and pushing another FBI officer. About 6 minutes later, she was standing on a trash can in the middle of the street and FBI officers attempted to remove her, the charges say. The charges say Lopez “refused” to cooperate and she slipped and fell.