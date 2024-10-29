Frey defends police handling of neighbor shooting case, says ‘post-incident review’ will be done

John H. Sawchak was charged last week with second-degree attempted murder in the shooting of his neighbor, Davis Moturi, 34, in the south Minneapolis Lyndale neighborhood. Moturi was shot in the neck while pruning a tree near the property line, fracturing his spine and breaking two ribs. Moturi and his wife have said Sawchak has harassed his family since they moved next door in September 2023. Despite repeated calls to the police for help, Sawchak remained at large.