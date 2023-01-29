A man in St. Paul was shot twice Saturday after interrupting a suspected vehicle break-in.
Police were called to 1000 block of Duluth St. at 9:45 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, a man was found with shots to both his feet. He was taken to a hospital and it was determined his injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.
The victim heard glass breaking and interrupted the suspects breaking into a vehicle. He was then shot and the suspects fled, police said.
No arrests have been made.
