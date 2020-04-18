A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday on St. Paul's East Side.

Just after noon, officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Minnehaha Avenue on a report of shots fired, St. Mike Ernster said. People at the scene told officers that a possible victim or victim had left the scene in a red van.

Officers found the van near Bush Avenue and Bradley Street. Inside were two men who had been shot, police said.

Paramedics pronounced one man dead at the scene. The second was taken to Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound in his arm.

Both the scene where the shooting occurred and the one where the red van was found were being combed by investigators late Saturday.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will release the dead man's name and determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

PAMELA MILLER