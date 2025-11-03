Man found guilty in murder of Twin Cities real estate agent

A Hennepin County jury has found Lyndon Wiggins guilty of murder and other charges for his role as the mastermind in the high-profile kidnapping and execution of Twin Cities real estate agent Monique Baugh.
Several of Baugh’s family members clapped and shouted on Monday in the courtroom as the judge read the 12-person jury’s “guilty” findings. Wiggins, 40, was found guilty on all his counts, which included aiding and abetting first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping to cause great bodily harm and first-degree murder while committing a felony.
The charges were also tied to shooting and injuring Baugh’s boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, in front of their two young children. After the trial, Baugh’s cousin Tange Baugh said she was “very satisfied” with the guilty verdict.
“We got a monster off the street,” Baugh said.
The decision came after six hours of deliberation, starting Friday afternoon and wrapping up around 2:30 p.m. Monday. It concluded a nearly three-week trial that was filled with open hostility, lengthy delays and questions of witness integrity. The jury was made up of six women and six men.
Baugh was killed on New Year’s Eve in December 2019. She was 28 years old at the time of her death.
Three people are already in prison for the murder: Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, convicted of first-degree murder for carrying out the killing; and former Hennepin County probation officer Elsa Segura, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping for setting the plan in motion by creating a fake real estate showing with Baugh.
Upon arrival, Baugh was forced into a U-Haul truck for hours and pressed for Mitchell-Momoh’s address. Mitchell-Momoh, a local rapper, survived after being shot three times. Baugh was found executed and shot three times with her hands bound with duct tape. Her body was dumped in a north Minneapolis alley.