Relationship of drug dealer, ex-Hennepin County probation officer takes center stage in murder trial

Police and prosecutors allege Wiggins is the only person connected to the kidnappers and shooters, Berry and Davis, and Segura, who set the plan in motion. They have cellphone data showing Wiggins and Segura calling each other before and after the shootings on Dec. 31, 2019. They also have cell tower location pings from Wiggins’ phone that place him near a Metro PCS store when Davis purchased the cellphone that Segura used to set up the real estate showing. But prosecutors never recovered phones for the shooters, and in mountains of evidence from what Minneapolis police have called one of the most sprawling murder cases in department history, they have no evidence placing Wiggins at the crime scenes or paying anyone for the crime.