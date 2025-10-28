Twin Cities

Relationship of drug dealer, ex-Hennepin County probation officer takes center stage in murder trial

Elsa Segura was compelled to testify against her ex-boyfriend Lyndon Wiggins, who is accused of masterminding the execution of Twin Cities real estate agent Monique Baugh.

By Jeff Day

October 28, 2025 at 7:18PM
Elsa Segura listened as her defense attorney Amanda Montgomery spoke before sentencing. Former Hennepin County probation officer, Elsa Segura, is sentenced, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Hennepin County Court, Minneapolis, Minn., for luring Realtor, Monique Baugh, to a fake home showing where she was kidnapped and murdered.
Former Hennepin County probation officer Elsa Segura was sentenced in 2021 for luring real estate agent Monique Baugh to a fake home showing, where Baugh was kidnapped and murdered. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Changed out of her prison clothes and into a smart gray dress shirt and black jacket, Elsa Segura took the witness stand Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court in downtown Minneapolis.

Segura’s former boyfriend, Lyndon Wiggins, sat 15 feet away. He is in the midst of a lengthy trial, accused of being the mastermind behind the kidnapping and execution of real estate agent Monique Baugh and the attempted murder of Baugh’s boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh.

It was Segura, 33, who made the phone call to Baugh, setting up a fake real estate showing in Maple Grove on New Year’s Eve 2019 that ended with Baugh in the back of a U-Haul being pressed for the whereabouts of Momoh, who was caring for their two children. The kidnappers, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, got a housekey from Baugh, broke in, shot Momoh in front of his children, fled, and then executed Baugh before dumping her body in a north Minneapolis alley.

Segura, a former Hennepin County probation officer, is serving 20 years at the women’s prison in Shakopee after pleading guilty last year to aggravated kidnapping for her role in the crime. Her previous conviction for aiding and abetting first-degree murder had been overturned by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

“I’m here to say my truth,” Segura said on the witness stand.

Lyndon Akeem Wiggins (Hennepin County Jail)

It marked the first time she had testified against her former lover.

Judge Mark Kappelhoff compelled Segura to testify on behalf of the state after she invoked her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Paige Starkey got a letter from U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen granting Segura immunity for her testimony. She took the stand over the course of two days.

Segura was reluctant to discuss the contradictions of her life and choices: The probation officer with a masters degree and undergraduate degree in criminal justice who fell in love with Wiggins, a well-known drug dealer. Segura admitted she didn’t ask questions when Wiggins asked her to lease a car and condo for him or had drug paraphernalia delivered to her house or allegedly came over with a cellphone and told her to make a real estate showing under a fake name.

“This was a man I was in love with at the time,” she said. “I didn’t ask questions.”

As Starkey grilled Segura about what she knew of Wiggins’ alleged plan, Segura’s answers repeatedly trailed off, leading the court reporter to ask her to speak up.

“How did you get the number to call [Baugh]?” Starkey asked.

Related Coverage

“From L.A.,” Segura said, using Wiggins’ nickname.

“What did he tell you to do?” Starkey continued.

“To call and set up a real estate appointment,” Segura said.

Segura testified that she did as she was told, but also said Wiggins never told her he intended to kidnap Baugh to get Momoh’s address and kill him.

Monique Baugh.
Monique Baugh was killed and left in an alley in Minneapolis. (Facebook)

The prosecution faces a complex challenge in the trial. They will seek to prove that Wiggins was the orchestrator of a kidnapping and execution stemming from a dispute between Wiggins and Momoh about rap music contracts and drug dealing, a battle that the victim, Baugh, had nothing to do with.

The 28-year-old was a mother of two young children known for her vivacious personality.

Police and prosecutors allege Wiggins is the only person connected to the kidnappers and shooters, Berry and Davis, and Segura, who set the plan in motion. They have cellphone data showing Wiggins and Segura calling each other before and after the shootings on Dec. 31, 2019. They also have cell tower location pings from Wiggins’ phone that place him near a Metro PCS store when Davis purchased the cellphone that Segura used to set up the real estate showing. But prosecutors never recovered phones for the shooters, and in mountains of evidence from what Minneapolis police have called one of the most sprawling murder cases in department history, they have no evidence placing Wiggins at the crime scenes or paying anyone for the crime.

Segura’s testimony provided the most solid evidence that Wiggins set the plan in motion.

She said Wiggins gave her the address of a home for sale, an alias to use in setting up the real estate showing and the phone number to call Baugh.

“You made some mistakes over the course of these events,” Starkey said.

“Yes,” Segura said.

“Bad choices?” asked Starkey.

“Yes,” Segura said.

Wiggins’ attorney, Sarah Gad, painted Segura as a compromised witness. Throughout 2019, Wiggins and Segura had been under a federal drug dealing investigation. Two months before Baugh was killed, Wiggins was arrested by federal law enforcement and Segura had her house raided in a narcotics search. Gad noted that Segura, Davis and Berry were all charged with the kidnapping and shooting soon after the crimes, while it took more than 10 months for Wiggins to be charged. Gad said Wiggins was charged only after Segura met with federal and state prosecutors to potentially make a deal for her testimony. That deal was never completed, but Wiggins was charged shortly after the meeting.

Gad said that shortly after the shooting, Segura found out that Wiggins had an infant child with another woman. Gad asked if this had anything to do with Segura’s testimony against Wiggins.

“It’s upsetting, but I can’t do anything about it,” Segura said.

Later, Starkey asked Segura if she had made any statements in the case because she was mad at Wiggins over the other woman.

“No,” Segura said.

Segura testified that she had never met the shooters in her life, despite cellphone location data showing them near her home on the day of the shooting.

“That’s what the cell location says,” Segura said.

She later explained that Wiggins often had people from his alleged criminal enterprise over to the house, but she didn’t ask questions or see who he was speaking with.

On cross-examination, Segura told Gad that she did not kidnap Baugh, and that the only reason she admitted to it last year under oath was to get a plea deal from state prosecutors. That plea deal led to Segura’s murder charge — and a potential life sentence — being dropped. With credit for time served, she is set to be released from prison to probation in eight years.

At trial, both attorneys and a Minneapolis homicide investigator said Segura’s honesty has been questioned throughout the process. The information she gave federal prosecutors was accepted only after several other interview sessions were cut short because investigators felt Segura was lying.

“Why should we believe anything you have to say now?” Gad asked.

“I don’t know,” Segura replied.

It might not be the last time the jury in this case has to consider the truthfulness of those convicted for their role in this crime.

Gad has both Berry and Davis on her list of potential witnesses. They have both been moved to Hennepin County jail in anticipation of being called to testify.

