Relationship of drug dealer, ex-Hennepin County probation officer takes center stage in murder trial

Changed out of her prison clothes and into a smart gray dress shirt and black jacket, Elsa Segura took the witness stand Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court in downtown Minneapolis.
Segura’s former boyfriend, Lyndon Wiggins, sat 15 feet away. He is in the midst of a lengthy trial, accused of being the mastermind behind the kidnapping and execution of real estate agent Monique Baugh and the attempted murder of Baugh’s boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh.
It was Segura, 33, who made the phone call to Baugh, setting up a fake real estate showing in Maple Grove on New Year’s Eve 2019 that ended with Baugh in the back of a U-Haul being pressed for the whereabouts of Momoh, who was caring for their two children. The kidnappers, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, got a housekey from Baugh, broke in, shot Momoh in front of his children, fled, and then executed Baugh before dumping her body in a north Minneapolis alley.
Segura, a former Hennepin County probation officer, is serving 20 years at the women’s prison in Shakopee after pleading guilty last year to aggravated kidnapping for her role in the crime. Her previous conviction for aiding and abetting first-degree murder had been overturned by the Minnesota Supreme Court.
“I’m here to say my truth,” Segura said on the witness stand.
It marked the first time she had testified against her former lover.
Judge Mark Kappelhoff compelled Segura to testify on behalf of the state after she invoked her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Paige Starkey got a letter from U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen granting Segura immunity for her testimony. She took the stand over the course of two days.
Segura was reluctant to discuss the contradictions of her life and choices: The probation officer with a masters degree and undergraduate degree in criminal justice who fell in love with Wiggins, a well-known drug dealer. Segura admitted she didn’t ask questions when Wiggins asked her to lease a car and condo for him or had drug paraphernalia delivered to her house or allegedly came over with a cellphone and told her to make a real estate showing under a fake name.