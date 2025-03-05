Minneapolis attorney moves to dismiss client’s charges, saying her drug inquiry is ‘smear campaign’

That lack of evidence didn’t stop the Sheriff’s Office from continuing to investigate her, Gad alleges. Deputy Howe dug into the garbage cans in the alley behind her townhouse and found liquor bottles with “trace amounts of illicit substances.” Those trace amounts were found using what Gad calls the “widely criticized ion testing method.” In a footnote, she writes that ion testing has been found “legally worthless” because of its high sensitivity to detect trace amounts of narcotics. “It is never used as a standalone method in criminal prosecutions and is inadmissible as conclusive evidence in court.”