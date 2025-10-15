Mother of slain Twin Cities real estate agent: ‘I immediately knew something was wrong’

Baugh was hardworking — a young mother who wanted more children and found a first calling as a server before moving to real estate. She thrived in industries where her personality could shine. She was close with her mom, but kept some of her private life for herself. They moved in together after Baugh split from Momoh. She told her mom not to ask any questions. Her mom, working a job and going to school, wasn’t always let inside the relationship, but could feel her daughter being pulled back to Momoh around the holidays in 2019.