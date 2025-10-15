Mother of slain Twin Cities real estate agent: ‘I immediately knew something was wrong’

Wanda Williams Baugh was holding her little granddaughters in the middle of a chaotic crime scene on New Year’s Eve in 2019 when she noticed something on the floor.
It was a purple key with a green butterfly on it.
Police hadn’t noticed it amid the children’s toys and a toddler’s bouncy jumper strewn across the living room where a Christmas tree strung with lights glowed brightly.
Williams Baugh had made the key special for her daughter, Monique Baugh, when they moved in together. That night, her daughter had been missing for several hours.
“I immediately knew something was wrong,” Williams Baugh recalled.
The retrial of Lyndon Wiggins began this week on charges he is the alleged mastermind who orchestrated a series of events that led to the kidnapping and murder of Baugh and the attempted murder of Jon Mitchell-Momoh, the father of Baugh’s children. Three people are in prison for the crimes: Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, who were sentenced to life in prison for carrying out the attacks; and Elsa Segura, Wiggins’ girlfriend and a former Hennepin County probation officer who pleaded guilty to kidnapping for setting the plot in motion.
Williams Baugh was calm and composed answering questions from assistant Hennepin County attorney Paige Starkey, but she began quietly sobbing when a photo of the key was shown.
The night her daughter was killed, Williams Baugh had finished her shift as a medical laboratory tech when she saw a message from her neighbor saying a man had been shot at her home. No man lived at her home, but Williams Baugh knew immediately the victim was likely Momoh. She asked police if her daughter and granddaughters, who were 1 and 3 at the time, were home. Police told her that Baugh wasn’t there, but the grandkids were. She told them to not remove the kids and raced home.