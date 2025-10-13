Legal drama swirls ahead of retrial for kidnapping and murder of Twin Cities real estate agent

Nearly six years after an elaborate plot culminated with the kidnapping and murder of a Minneapolis real estate agent, the alleged mastermind will stand trial again — the latest chapter in a saga involving several defendants, reversed convictions and drug smuggling allegations leveled against a defense attorney.
Lyndon Wiggins, who was serving life in prison before his 2022 murder convictions were thrown out by the Minnesota Supreme Court over faulty jury instructions, is back in Hennepin County District Court accused of playing a key role in the execution of 28-year-old Monique Baugh.
The retrial figures to be exhaustive. It has taken more than a week to land on the necessary 16 jurors for the trial. Court documents show the potential witness list at well over 150 names, with both sides intending to call alleged co-conspirators in the crime that shocked Minnesotans for its ruthlessness.
Baugh, whose daughters were 4 and 2 years old when she was killed, was kidnapped after being lured to a fake real estate showing on New Year’s Eve in 2019. The kidnappers scheduled the showing because they were searching for Jon Mitchell-Momoh, Baugh’s boyfriend and father of their children. The crime allegedly was a murder-for-hire scheme because Wiggins and Mitchell-Momoh were arguing over a record label contract. Baugh was put into a U-Haul truck for hours and pressed for Mitchell-Momoh’s address.
The killers arrived and shot Mitchell-Momoh three times while his children were inside the house. He survived.
Baugh was executed, shot three times while her hands were bound with duct tape. Her body was dumped in a north Minneapolis alley. When police found her she was scratched and bruised and had a chipped tooth, with her acrylic fingernails ripped off.
Four people were charged: Wiggins, Cedric Berry, Berry Davis and Elsa Segura.
They were all convicted of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping. They were also sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.