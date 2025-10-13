Twin Cities

Legal drama swirls ahead of retrial for kidnapping and murder of Twin Cities real estate agent

Lyndon Wiggins’ retrial is set to begin after his conviction for first-degree murder was overturned by the state Supreme Court.

By Jeff Day

October 13, 2025 at 11:00AM
A photo and video presentation was shown to the court prior to sentencing. Former Hennepin County probation officer, Elsa Segura, is sentenced, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Hennepin County Court, Minneapolis, Minn., for luring Realtor, Monique Baugh, to a fake home showing where she was kidnapped and murdered.
A courtroom photo shows Monique Baugh with one of her children. Baugh, a 28-year-old real estate agent, was kidnapped and murdered in Minneapolis on New Year's Eve in 2019. A retrial of one of the alleged killers starts this week in Hennepin County District Court. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Nearly six years after an elaborate plot culminated with the kidnapping and murder of a Minneapolis real estate agent, the alleged mastermind will stand trial again — the latest chapter in a saga involving several defendants, reversed convictions and drug smuggling allegations leveled against a defense attorney.

Lyndon Wiggins, who was serving life in prison before his 2022 murder convictions were thrown out by the Minnesota Supreme Court over faulty jury instructions, is back in Hennepin County District Court accused of playing a key role in the execution of 28-year-old Monique Baugh.

The retrial figures to be exhaustive. It has taken more than a week to land on the necessary 16 jurors for the trial. Court documents show the potential witness list at well over 150 names, with both sides intending to call alleged co-conspirators in the crime that shocked Minnesotans for its ruthlessness.

Baugh, whose daughters were 4 and 2 years old when she was killed, was kidnapped after being lured to a fake real estate showing on New Year’s Eve in 2019. The kidnappers scheduled the showing because they were searching for Jon Mitchell-Momoh, Baugh’s boyfriend and father of their children. The crime allegedly was a murder-for-hire scheme because Wiggins and Mitchell-Momoh were arguing over a record label contract. Baugh was put into a U-Haul truck for hours and pressed for Mitchell-Momoh’s address.

The killers arrived and shot Mitchell-Momoh three times while his children were inside the house. He survived.

Baugh was executed, shot three times while her hands were bound with duct tape. Her body was dumped in a north Minneapolis alley. When police found her she was scratched and bruised and had a chipped tooth, with her acrylic fingernails ripped off.

Four people were charged: Wiggins, Cedric Berry, Berry Davis and Elsa Segura.

They were all convicted of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping. They were also sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lyndon Akeem Wiggins (Hennepin County Jail)

Overturned convictions

Berry and Davis were tried together as the shooters. Their convictions were built off jury instructions that they “acted with the intent to kill Monique Baugh” and that it was premeditated.

Wiggins and Segura, who had a romantic relationship, were tried separately. Their cases featured hybrid jury instructions that said the jury could find them guilty of the same crimes as Berry and Davis as long as Wiggins, Segura “or another (or others) caused the death of Monique Baugh.”

Their attorneys objected to those instructions at trial and appealed the convictions to the state Supreme Court.

In separate opinions, the court reversed the convictions, ruling those instructions misstated the law and played a role in the guilty verdicts. The court said there was "overwhelming evidence that Berry and Davis kidnapped and murdered Baugh" but the jury was allowed to convict Wiggins and Segura without proving they were directly liable for aiding and abetting the kidnapping and killing.

The retrial of Lyndon Wiggins for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of Monique Baugh and the attempted murder of Jon Mitchell-Momoh stems from a Minnesota Supreme Court opinion ruling that jury instructions allowed him to be convicted without establishing his actual culpability in the crimes.

Last year, Segura pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping to create great bodily harm. She admitted to setting the plan in motion that led to Baugh’s death. Segura, a former Hennepin County probation officer, said she set up the fake real estate showing with Baugh using a burner phone. Segura previously had testified that she didn’t know Baugh was going to be kidnapped and killed. Her murder charges were dropped and, instead of a life sentence, she received 20 years in prison. Segura is serving her time in Shakopee and is due to be released in 2033.

Berry is serving his life sentence at Oak Park Heights. Davis is serving his life sentence at Lino Lakes. They both unsuccessfully appealed their convictions.

For the family and friends of Baugh, this will be the fourth trial they have endured. Her parents, Wanda Williams Baugh and Frank Baugh, have consistently said in court that the people convicted in their daughter’s killing were “the purest form of evil” and have not shown any remorse for their actions.

After their daughter was killed, they took over custody of their granddaughters.

Attorney Sarah Gad, photographed at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis in August 2023. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Attorney under investigation

On top of the intensity of retrying such a notable case, additional legal drama has swirled after a search warrant was filed in Hennepin County this year alleging that Wiggins’ attorney, Sarah Gad, sneaked legal paperwork soaked in cocaine and fentanyl to Wiggins inside the county jail.

Gad has vehemently denied those allegations, saying the investigation is built on sham science and that the warrant was leaked by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office as part of an “orchestrated smear campaign” against her and her client.

The warrant was filed on a Monday in February and multiple news outlets, including the Minnesota Star Tribune, reported on the investigation. Gad told the Star Tribune at the time, “I would never engage in such conduct. I am at a loss for words.”

The Sheriff’s Office denied leaking the warrant to the press and said this year it was a publicly available document accessible to anyone at the courthouse. More than 10 months after the search warrant was filed, no casework has been submitted for criminal charges against Gad in Hennepin County. Megan Larson, the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said the investigation into Gad remains open.

In the buildup to Wiggins’ retrial, Gad filed a motion to dismiss the charges, arguing that media coverage, public statements from Hennepin County officials and prosecutorial conduct had continually undermined Wiggins’ ability to receive a fair trial.

At a tense pretrial hearing, Gad said the attorney-client privilege afforded to Wiggins had been trampled. She said reams of documents including notebooks with private communications between Wiggins and Gad were taken by deputies at the jail and had not been returned. She said Wiggins could not actively participate in his defense because he could no longer have paper in his jail cell. She also indicated that information could be shared with assistant Hennepin County attorneys Paige Starkey and Chris Filipski, who are trying the case for the state.

“The searches and the case are inextricably intertwined,” Gad told Judge Mark Kappelhoff, who is overseeing the trial. Gad argued the situation was unprecedented.

Starkey and Filipski said the accusation that they had been given any information about an active law enforcement investigation was ludicrous. They said they would sign affidavits that they have no information about the search or anything recovered from Wiggins’ jail cell.

Kappelhoff acknowledged the serious and unique nature of the situation. He ultimately ruled the Sheriff’s Office needed to return seized materials to Wiggins that were related to his retrial, but denied the motion to dismiss the case because of pretrial publicity.

Since that hearing, Gad filed a motion to have Kappelhoff replaced. That motion was considered by Hilary Caligiuri, the presiding judge for the Fourth Judicial District’s Criminal Division, and denied.

Opening statements in the retrial are expected early this week.

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

