Trial of alleged mastermind in real estate agent’s fatal shooting goes to jury

“Monique Baugh was used by this defendant because he uses people,“ Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Paige Starkey said in her closing statement Friday. ”He uses people to accomplish whatever he wants. It is reasonable to conclude from the evidence that this defendant didn’t specifically intend that Monique would be killed; it seems clear that the real target that day was Jon Mitchell-Momoh, but he was willing to use her to get to him.”