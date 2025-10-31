Trial of alleged mastermind in real estate agent’s fatal shooting goes to jury

After a nearly three-week trial filled with open hostility, lengthy delays and questions of witness integrity, a Hennepin County jury now holds the fate of the alleged mastermind of a vicious execution of Twin Cities real estate agent Monique Baugh and the shooting of her boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, in front of their two young children.
The jury, composed of six women and six men, has been asked to return verdicts against Lyndon Wiggins. He is charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping to cause great bodily harm and first-degree murder while committing a felony.
Three people are already in prison for the crime: Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, convicted of first-degree murder for carrying out the killing; and former Hennepin County probation officer Elsa Segura, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping for setting the plan in motion by creating a fake real estate showing with Baugh on New Year’s Eve 2019.
State prosecutors presented evidence that Wiggins was the man behind the scenes who orchestrated it all and that his motive stemmed from a falling out with Momoh over their rap label and a belief that Momoh had snitched on him over drug dealing.
“Monique Baugh was used by this defendant because he uses people,“ Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Paige Starkey said in her closing statement Friday. ”He uses people to accomplish whatever he wants. It is reasonable to conclude from the evidence that this defendant didn’t specifically intend that Monique would be killed; it seems clear that the real target that day was Jon Mitchell-Momoh, but he was willing to use her to get to him.”
Wiggins’ defense attorney, Sarah Gad, argued the state’s entire case was built off weak, circumstantial evidence of cellphone tower pings and witness cooperation from Segura, who was compelled by the court to testify and said Wiggins gave her a cellphone and a fake name to call Baugh to set up the showing.
Gad said the people responsible for Baugh’s killing were already being held accountable and that Wiggins was a target of federal and state prosecutors who knew he was running a mammoth drug organization. (Wiggins is serving 19 years in federal prison on a drug conviction.) Gad said in mountains of investigative evidence there was not “a single communication tying Mr. Wiggins to these individuals or suggesting this was some murder for hire.”
Starkey and her co-counsel, Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Christopher Filipski, acknowledged as much. The evidence presented by law enforcement investigators against Wiggins at trial largely focused on phone calls and people’s movements based on cellphone tower data — but they presented no direct evidence like text messages or witness testimony showing Wiggins paying or plotting to kidnap Baugh to get to Momoh.