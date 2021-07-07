Comica, makers of professional audio equipment, claims their innovative all-in-one Traxshot is the first of a kind. This broadcast-quality shotgun microphone works with DSL, mirrorless, computers and even smartphones to provide crystal clear and controllable audio. And it's simply plug-and-play, or plug-and-record.

The Traxshot does a great job of capturing audio for vacations or just fun videos. I found it considerably better than the audio captured with cameras' internal microphones.

With a shock-absorbing design, it's built of metal, giving the user better shielding and stability. On top is a dual boom mic, which can be angled to capture audio. A windproof design reduces background noise.

The mic has four modes: bi-directional, mono and 30- and 90-degree stereo (the movable mics separate depending on the angle desired). A small display shows the modes, battery levels and other settings. If you encounter high winds, a high-density muff slides onto each microphone. A cold shoe on the bottom connects to cameras with an included cable. A headphone port is built into the side. The mic can also screw onto tripods and other photo accessories.

The Traxshot runs off a built-in rechargeable (USB-C) lithium battery. Charging takes about three hours and the battery can last up to 20 hours in standby mode. (comica-audio.com, $143)