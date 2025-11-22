Less competition at MSP could raise fares and boost bottom lines of Delta, Sun Country

Twelve years ago, the first Spirit Airlines flights from Las Vegas and Chicago touched down at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) with fanfare.
The budget airline hired an Elvis impersonator, served Chicago-style hot dogs and offered an implicit promise to put pressure on the competitors to lower airfares.
That party is over. As air travel rebounds from the federal government’s recent cutback in flights, Spirit in December will become the third low-cost carrier to stop flying to MSP in the past 13 months. JetBlue axed its service in October 2024. Allegiant left in August.
The sudden departures of these airlines come as low-cost flights become more difficult to deliver, with labor, material and operational costs on the rise. Other setbacks for the businesses include Spirit’s two bankruptcies inside a year and a Biden administration nix of a proposed merger between Spirit and JetBlue.
As a hub with heavy business travel and a hometown low-cost airline in Sun Country Airlines, MSP is still regarded as a well-served airport. But some airfare deal hawks warn a dip in competition at MSP may lead to increased airfare costs for the everyday flier, along with a reduction in daily routes.
Positioned to benefit from a less-competitive atmosphere are Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier at MSP, its second-largest hub, and Sun Country.
Famous for running tight margins, airlines are weathering some turbulence this year, the latest of which came through an unprecedented federal government mandate to limit air travel. As air traffic controllers collected $0 paychecks during the 43-day impasse, staffing constraints and a prescribed slowdown from the Federal Aviation Administration ultimately triggered thousands of flight cancellations across the U.S.
Meanwhile, major carriers like Delta have also expanded basic economy options, eating away at the profit margins of their no-frills competitors. And with leisure airline Sun Country’s 115 routes leading to and from the Twin Cities, out-of-town budget carriers find it difficult to gain ground and stay.