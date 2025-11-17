FAA lifts shutdown-related flight limits for busiest U.S. airports, including MSP

With the busy Thanksgiving travel season fast approaching, airlines are free to fully restore scheduled flights at the nation’s 40 busiest airports, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), after the federal government terminated its restrictions effective Monday.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rescinded an emergency safety order, tied to air traffic controller staffing constraints, that had limited air travel by 3% and required airlines to cancel thousands of flights across the nation. Though flight cancellations could have peaked last weekend, the federal government walked back an earlier directive that analysts predicted would lead to mass disruption.
Instead, average cancellations related to the shutdown fell below the government’s 3% threshold over the weekend, according to data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company. On Saturday and Sunday, cancellations fell under 0.7%, at or below the typical average.
In a statement late Sunday announcing the end of the restrictions, the FAA said some carriers were not compliant with its order and the agency “is reviewing and assessing enforcement options.” It did not further detail its findings or potential actions.
The decision to slow down U.S. airspace came during the longest federal government shutdown in American history, which required air traffic controllers to work without pay. Federal officials have said the decision was a matter of public safety, based on a review of data by the FAA’s safety and operations teams.
In a statement announcing the end of the FAA mandate, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said attention would turn toward goals that preceded the shutdown, like hiring more air traffic controllers and investing in infrastructure to build a “state of the art air traffic control system the American people deserve.”
The throttling of air travel was attributed to a spike in callouts by air traffic controllers, whose union called for a swift end to the impasse in Washington, D.C., and restoration of their paychecks. The union did not ask the FAA to lessen the workload on its controllers. Two people with field experience told the Minnesota Star Tribune the impact of a 10% slower airspace would be minimal.
At one point, the federal government threatened to increase prescribed cancellations to 10%. Though that requirement never came to pass, as the FAA froze and then stepped down its directive last week, some airlines canceled as many flights anyway while air traffic controller staffing shortages persisted.