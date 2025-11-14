Travelers see flight cancellations ease, but not disappear, as federal government reopens

Airlines continue to cut flights from their weekend schedules, disrupting travel plans at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), as the return of paychecks for air traffic controllers has not yet convinced federal officials to lift all travel restrictions.
The longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, which ended late Wednesday, led to wide flight disruptions as air traffic controllers began to call out sick with greater frequency, adding pressure to a system already strained by low staffing. Air traffic controllers were required to work without pay during the shutdown.
The federal government is still enforcing restrictions limiting the flow of air travel to 40 of the nation’s busiest airports, including MSP.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) first throttled air travel across the nation through a Nov. 7 emergency safety order that required airlines to ultimately cut flight operations by 10%. On Wednesday, the FAA issued a renewed order that froze cancellations at 6%, citing a significant reduction in controllers calling off work.
Among the travelers affected by the disruption was Chuck Hommen, 59, of Somerset, Wis.
His 91-year-old father flies out of MSP each year to spend winters in Arizona. On Sunday morning, Hommen dropped him off at the airport and was nearly back at the Wisconsin border when his father called him to say that his flight to Tucson, Ariz., had been canceled.
Early Monday morning, Hommen awoke to learn his father’s Delta Air Lines nonstop to Tucson had been canceled yet again. A travel agent helped arrange a different route through San Francisco, but snafus along the way turned what should’ve been a 3-hour direct flight into a 14-hour journey.
“It was hard on a 91-year-old man,” Hommen said. “He was struggling by the end of the day.”