Spirit Airlines to end flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

MSP and Bradley International Airport in Connecticut are the latest to see the discount airline depart after it filed for bankruptcy in August.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 28, 2025 at 11:34PM
Spirit Airlines announced it will end service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport before the end of the year. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/The Orlando Sentinel)

Spirit Airlines will stop service at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport by the end of the year.

The discount airline, known for its bright yellow planes, will no longer operate flights to and from MSP, effective Dec. 1.

According to a statement from a company representative shared with the Minnesota Star Tribune on Sunday, the decision to end service at MSP and at the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut was part of the company’s “ongoing restructuring.”

Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy in August. It was the second bankruptcy filing for the company in a year as the carrier has struggled to compete against bigger flight operators which now offer their own cheap, no-frills fares.

“We have adjusted our upcoming schedule to focus on our strongest markets. ... We apologize to our guests for any inconvenience and will reach out to those with affected reservations to issue a refund,” the company said. “We thank our airport, business and community partners in Connecticut and Minnesota for their support over the years."

The airline currently only flies to two airports from MSP: Atlanta and Detroit.

Spirit is shutting down service in other parts of the country as well. Following its bankruptcy filing, Spirit announced a dozen other airports across the U.S. that will lose service in October.

In an internal Spirit memo viewed by the Minnesota Star Tribune, the airline said these decisions were part of a “25 percent year-over-year capacity reduction” the company is implementing.

“While the news has been tough,” the memo said, “we believe the clarity will help us move forward as a team.”

Spirit also plans to furlough more than 1,800 flight attendants before the end of the year.

Spirit said in its statement that the company did not “anticipate any additional airport exits in the near future.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

