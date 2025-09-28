Spirit Airlines to end flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Spirit Airlines will stop service at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport by the end of the year.
The discount airline, known for its bright yellow planes, will no longer operate flights to and from MSP, effective Dec. 1.
According to a statement from a company representative shared with the Minnesota Star Tribune on Sunday, the decision to end service at MSP and at the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut was part of the company’s “ongoing restructuring.”
Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy in August. It was the second bankruptcy filing for the company in a year as the carrier has struggled to compete against bigger flight operators which now offer their own cheap, no-frills fares.
“We have adjusted our upcoming schedule to focus on our strongest markets. ... We apologize to our guests for any inconvenience and will reach out to those with affected reservations to issue a refund,” the company said. “We thank our airport, business and community partners in Connecticut and Minnesota for their support over the years."
The airline currently only flies to two airports from MSP: Atlanta and Detroit.
Spirit is shutting down service in other parts of the country as well. Following its bankruptcy filing, Spirit announced a dozen other airports across the U.S. that will lose service in October.
In an internal Spirit memo viewed by the Minnesota Star Tribune, the airline said these decisions were part of a “25 percent year-over-year capacity reduction” the company is implementing.