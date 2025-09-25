Sun Country unveils revamped credit card and a new status tier

Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines has unveiled a revamped credit card for loyal customers, alongside a new status program.
The new Sun Country Visa Signature card, now issued by Synchrony Bank, features an $89 annual fee and a 25,000-point introductory bonus (worth $250), with expanded points earning, discounts on bags and seats, and the opportunity to earn “Plus” status for more benefits.
For a low-cost airline like Sun Country, rewards programs are often an afterthought. We fly Sun Country for the rock-bottom fares and don’t expect much in the way of perks.
But Sun Country now wants Minneapolis-St. Paul to be seen as a “two-airline market” between Delta Air Lines and itself. Its new Visa builds on the previous version issued by First National Bank of Omaha, and we could see a hard-core Sun Country loyalist (and they do exist) enjoying the card. Its closest competition here would be Delta’s entry-level SkyMiles Gold American Express, which has a $150 annual fee.
Let’s dig into the benefits of the new card to determine if it’s worth it.
Intro bonus
This is where travel credit cards often get the most attention: the welcome bonus. And the Sun Country Visa offers a one-time 25,000 bonus after you spend a doable $1,000 in the first 90 days. By comparison, the Delta Gold Amex currently has an 80,000-point bonus after spending $3,000 in six months.
Sun Country Rewards points are worth a standard penny, so those 25,000 points translate to $250, which can be redeemed for travel purchases through Sun Country including flights, bags and seat assignments, rental cars and hotels. So that $250 would put a nice dent in Sun Country’s $321 fare to San Juan this January.
There are no killer redemption deals, but we like that Sun Country points simply reduce the cost of your purchase at a flat rate, and can be combined with cash in any amount. The airline also touts that there are no “blackout dates” for its points.