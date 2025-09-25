Travel

Sun Country unveils revamped credit card and a new status tier

The Sun Country Visa Signature’s 25,000-point intro bonus can get you a $250 jump-start on your winter getaway. Is the card worth it?

By Simon Peter Groebner

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2025 at 9:10PM
Airplanes sit inside the Sun Country Airlines hangar in Minneapolis. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines has unveiled a revamped credit card for loyal customers, alongside a new status program.

The new Sun Country Visa Signature card, now issued by Synchrony Bank, features an $89 annual fee and a 25,000-point introductory bonus (worth $250), with expanded points earning, discounts on bags and seats, and the opportunity to earn “Plus” status for more benefits.

For a low-cost airline like Sun Country, rewards programs are often an afterthought. We fly Sun Country for the rock-bottom fares and don’t expect much in the way of perks.

But Sun Country now wants Minneapolis-St. Paul to be seen as a “two-airline market” between Delta Air Lines and itself. Its new Visa builds on the previous version issued by First National Bank of Omaha, and we could see a hard-core Sun Country loyalist (and they do exist) enjoying the card. Its closest competition here would be Delta’s entry-level SkyMiles Gold American Express, which has a $150 annual fee.

Let’s dig into the benefits of the new card to determine if it’s worth it.

Intro bonus

This is where travel credit cards often get the most attention: the welcome bonus. And the Sun Country Visa offers a one-time 25,000 bonus after you spend a doable $1,000 in the first 90 days. By comparison, the Delta Gold Amex currently has an 80,000-point bonus after spending $3,000 in six months.

Sun Country Rewards points are worth a standard penny, so those 25,000 points translate to $250, which can be redeemed for travel purchases through Sun Country including flights, bags and seat assignments, rental cars and hotels. So that $250 would put a nice dent in Sun Country’s $321 fare to San Juan this January.

There are no killer redemption deals, but we like that Sun Country points simply reduce the cost of your purchase at a flat rate, and can be combined with cash in any amount. The airline also touts that there are no “blackout dates” for its points.

Everyday points earning

Some travelers forget about their rewards cards after the intro bonus, but it’s worth looking at how well a card does for long-term rewards. How does the Sun Country Visa stack up for everyday spending?

It’s ... fine.

The card earns five points per dollar on Sun Country purchases, up from two points without the card. This is on par with many branded loyalty cards, and is equivalent to banking a 5% credit for future Sun Country travel. But it won’t earn you tons of points, based on Sun Country’s already low prices.

Related Coverage

What about other spending categories? The Sun Country Visa also earns 2 points per dollar at grocery stores and gas stations — standard rewards card stuff — and 1 point per dollar on all other purchases. It’s an OK bonus for gas and groceries, but for “everything else” you would be better off using a different card.

Other perks

A few other perks of the Sun Country Visa may make the card worth keeping if you’re a committed Sun Country flyer.

First, for cardholders, Sun Country points never expire. Otherwise, they expire 36 months after they are earned — and the risk of having your points expire is one reason we didn’t take Sun Country Rewards seriously in the past. With the Sun Country Visa, that is no longer a problem.

Secondly, the card gets you 50% off the fees for seat selection and baggage for you and everyone on your reservation. We’re disappointed that it’s only 50% off — the Delta SkyMiles cards do free checked bags — but for a family taking one or two Sun Country trips a year, this perk should cover the card’s $89 annual fee and then some.

Other card benefits include Zone 2 boarding, one free premium drink per flight, and 25% off in-flight food and beverage purchases.

Plus: a new level of status

Sun Country also revealed a new status tier of its Rewards program — simply known as Plus. To earn Plus status, you need to do one of two things in a calendar year: Spend $10,000 on the Sun Country Visa — which might be a big ask — or fly 10 Sun Country flights (i.e. five round trips).

The most attractive Plus benefit is a complimentary “Flexible Fare” for all trips. Flexible Fare, which can usually be purchased as an add-on, lets you change or cancel your flight without a fee, up to one hour before departure. (All Sun Country flights can be changed or canceled for free more than 60 days in advance.) This eliminates change and cancel fees, a downside of low-cost airlines.

Other Plus benefits include Zone 1 boarding, priority check-in and priority security line access at MSP’s Terminal 2 — all decent timesavers.

Plus members with the Sun Country Visa will also earn 6 points per dollar on Sun Country purchases, a minuscule improvement over the base 5 points. And cardholders spending $10,000 a year will earn an anniversary bonus of 10,000 points, worth $100.

If you were already flying Sun Country around 10 times a year or have $10,000 in annual spending you can easily devote to the card, go for it. But it might be hard to justify chasing Plus status just for these benefits.

Is it worth it?

Sun Country Airlines does a handful of things well: Seasonal and year-round service to some 75 destinations, with an emphasis on warm-weather getaways in the winter, some exclusively. And Sun Country’s base fares are often unbeatable, even when accounting for the add-on fees.

If Sun Country is your style, the new Visa Signature is an improvement, with bonuses and discounts that can justify the $89 annual fee. Others may prefer Delta’s more powerful Amex cards or an airline-neutral travel credit card.

And Sun Country’s brand-new Plus status can also increase your savings and convenience — if you don’t have to go to too much effort to join.

about the writer

about the writer

Simon Peter Groebner

Travel Editor

Simon Peter Groebner is Travel editor for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Travel

See More

Travel

Sun Country unveils revamped credit card and a new status tier

card image

The Sun Country Visa Signature’s 25,000-point intro bonus can get you a $250 jump-start on your winter getaway. Is the card worth it?

Travel

Dark skies, domes and warm feelings in southwestern Utah

card image

Travel

Travel Troubleshooter: Aer Lingus keeps $1,058 of a refund after strike

Image of Aer Lingus plane. Flights paused during the pandemic are set to resume to MSP next spring.