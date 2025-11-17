Business

Food and hospitality workers at MSP threaten strike next week

Ahead of the Thanksgiving travel rush, a union representing about 250 employees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is threatening to strike starting Nov. 24.

By Bill Lukitsch

November 17, 2025 at 10:13PM
Travelers move toward a security check point at Terminal 1 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Oct. 15. Some 250 food service and hospitality workers at the airport are threatening to walk out if their demands for better wages and health benefits are not met. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Food service and hospitality workers employed at more than a dozen businesses at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) are threatening to strike next week during the busy Thanksgiving travel season.

The employees union, Unite Here Local 17, represents about 250 workers. The group organized a demonstration Monday in MSP’s Terminal 1, where workers laid out their desire for greater compensation from their employer, HMSHost, which operates several big franchises in the airport.

Union leaders said they hoped to reach a resolution without going on strike. The leaders gave the business until 12:01 a.m. Nov. 24 to reach an agreement with them.

“It is time for our members to get what they deserve so that all of us can get back to focusing on the guests,” Sheigh Freeberg, a local union officer, said during the event where employees chanted: “If we don’t get it, shut it down.”

The concessionaire is a major tenant at MSP. In its portfolio are nationally recognizable restaurants like Shake Shack, Chili’s and Starbucks, along with local establishments like Bottle Rocket and the Minnesota Wild Sports Bar.

Feben Ghilagaber, a server at Chili's in Terminal 1 of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, speaks with a diner. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

HMSHost did not immediately respond to the Minnesota Star Tribune’s requests for comment Monday.

The workers are calling for increased wages and decreased health insurance costs. The lowest paid food service employees at the airport make $15.98 an hour, a penny above Minneapolis’ minimum wage, according to the union.

The workers’ most recent six-year contract expired in December. Freeberg said the union recently has seen momentum in its negotiations.

Alex Lynaugh of SEIU Local 26 said his union supports the Unite Here effort.

“All MSP workers deserve better pay and better benefits,” he said.

Among the employees threatening to strike is Victor Arreola, a line cook at Bottle Rocket. Arreola said he works two jobs and still struggles to support his family.

“I never stop moving,” he said.

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

