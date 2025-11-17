Food and hospitality workers at MSP threaten strike next week

Food service and hospitality workers employed at more than a dozen businesses at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) are threatening to strike next week during the busy Thanksgiving travel season.
The employees union, Unite Here Local 17, represents about 250 workers. The group organized a demonstration Monday in MSP’s Terminal 1, where workers laid out their desire for greater compensation from their employer, HMSHost, which operates several big franchises in the airport.
Union leaders said they hoped to reach a resolution without going on strike. The leaders gave the business until 12:01 a.m. Nov. 24 to reach an agreement with them.
“It is time for our members to get what they deserve so that all of us can get back to focusing on the guests,” Sheigh Freeberg, a local union officer, said during the event where employees chanted: “If we don’t get it, shut it down.”
The concessionaire is a major tenant at MSP. In its portfolio are nationally recognizable restaurants like Shake Shack, Chili’s and Starbucks, along with local establishments like Bottle Rocket and the Minnesota Wild Sports Bar.
HMSHost did not immediately respond to the Minnesota Star Tribune’s requests for comment Monday.
The workers are calling for increased wages and decreased health insurance costs. The lowest paid food service employees at the airport make $15.98 an hour, a penny above Minneapolis’ minimum wage, according to the union.
The workers’ most recent six-year contract expired in December. Freeberg said the union recently has seen momentum in its negotiations.