The Timberwolves extended qualifying offers to Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan McLaughlin, making them both restricted free agents.

Teams can start negotiating with free agents beginning Monday.

Vanderbilt was acquired from Denver in a multi-team trade in Feb. 2020. He started 30 games for the Wolves and made an impact with his defense and rebounding.He averaged 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

McLaughlin has seen time the past two seasons as the Wolves' backup point guard despite being on a two-way deal each year. He's averaged six points on 45% shooting in his career.