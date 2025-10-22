In nuanced opinion, state Supreme Court rules transgender weightlifter’s human rights were violated

Cooper, a Minneapolis native whose life has revolved around athletics, applied to take part in two USA Powerlifting competitions in 2018. Cooper was born male but struggled with gender identity throughout her life. At the time she applied to compete, Cooper was taking the medication spironolactone to treat gender dysphoria and applied for a medical exemption because the drug was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The exemption request made USA Powerlifting aware that Cooper was transgender. In denying her request, the weightlifting organization wrote that “Male-to-female transgenders are not allowed to compete as females in our static strength sport as it is a direct competitive advantage.”