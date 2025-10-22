In nuanced opinion, state Supreme Court rules transgender weightlifter’s human rights were violated

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the human rights of a transgender weightlifter were violated when USA Powerlifting refused to let her compete as a woman at two of their events held in Minnesota, but the outcome of the case remains largely unsettled.
The unanimous opinion was narrowly focused on the intricacies of Minnesota’s Human Rights Act and said USA Powerlifting has presented a legitimate argument they had a business reason to make that decision.
The opinion comes as the conversation around transgender athletes has become a political ignition point amid a flood of executive and legislative maneuvering that has recently targeted the Minnesota High School League via executive orders from the Trump administration and legal filings from attorneys general in 19 states in federal court in Minnesota.
Chief Justice Natalie Hudson’s opinion largely sidesteps the intensity of the topic to focus on the Legislature’s intent to protect the rights of people regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity while also allowing businesses to operate in a discriminatory fashion, if they have a legitimate business reason.
The court ruled that while USA Powerlifting’s policy “expressly prohibiting transgender women from competing in the women’s division of a powerlifting competition is facially discriminatory,” legal questions remain over whether USA Powerlifting had legitimate competitive concerns that led them to bar JayCee Cooper from competing as a female weightlifter.
Cooper, a Minneapolis native whose life has revolved around athletics, applied to take part in two USA Powerlifting competitions in 2018. Cooper was born male but struggled with gender identity throughout her life. At the time she applied to compete, Cooper was taking the medication spironolactone to treat gender dysphoria and applied for a medical exemption because the drug was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The exemption request made USA Powerlifting aware that Cooper was transgender. In denying her request, the weightlifting organization wrote that “Male-to-female transgenders are not allowed to compete as females in our static strength sport as it is a direct competitive advantage.”
Attorneys for Cooper argued that policy clearly violated Minnesota’s Human Rights Act prohibitions on discrimination in business and in public accommodations because it categorically denied transgender athletes from competing. USA Powerlifting said the decision wasn’t about her gender identity, but about clear physiological advantages derived from going through “male puberty” that cannot be reversed through hormone therapy.
The Supreme Court found that argument lacking and sided with Cooper, arguing that USA Powerlifting’s policy was “discriminatory on its face.”