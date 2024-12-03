Minnesota Supreme Court considers transgender weightlifting lawsuit with wide-ranging implications

“The real tragedy for us is that it isn’t restricted to a sensible common sense discussion about performance and what makes sense in terms of categories,” he said after the hearing. “It’s painted as a lot of other things and it’s coopted by other people in terms of things we have no interest in — rights in general, use of restrooms, medical care. We are not interested in those. We are only interested in what occurs on the platform and how to pick it fair.”