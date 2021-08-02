Encore performances
Justin Jefferson earned a 2020 NFC Pro Bowl nomination with the greatest rookie season for any Vikings receiver not named Randy Moss. Here's a look at how a few of the Vikings' greats performed in their second seasons after making a splash as a rookie:
Player First two years Rec. Yards TD Rec. Yards TD
Justin Jefferson (2020-21) 88 1,400 7 ? ? ?
Randy Moss (1998-99) 69 1,313 17 80 1,413 11
Stefon Diggs (2015-16) 52 720 4 84 903 3
Nate Burleson (2003-04) 29 455 2 68 1006 9
Sammy White (1976-77) 51 906 10 41 760 9
Paul Flatley (1963-64) 51 867 4 28 450 3
Note: Cris Carter, Ahmad Rashad and John Gilliam started their careers elsewhere while Jake Reed and Adam Thielen played sparingly as rookies.