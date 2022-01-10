HIGHS

April 26, 2012: Harrison Smith drafted

Spielman ran drafts for the Vikings as vice president of personnel prior to becoming the general manager in 2012. But in his first draft leading the front office, he made one of the best picks in franchise history in trading up to take Smith at No. 29 overall. Smith has since been a first-team All-Pro selection, six-time Pro Bowler and played 145 regular season games.

March 11, 2013: Percy Harvin traded

One of the more dynamic talents on the field, Percy Harvin was also explosive off the field as he clashed with former coach Leslie Frazier and was eventually dealt to Seattle for draft picks in the first, third and seventh rounds. Spielman essentially flipped Harvin, who appeared in six regular season games for Seattle, for cornerback Xavier Rhodes and running back Jerick McKinnon.

March 11, 2014: Linval Joseph signed

The best free-agent signing in Spielman's 10 years as GM. Nose tackle Linval Joseph was perennially one of the NFL's best anchors for much of his six Vikings seasons, which included two Pro Bowls. Joseph's signing reflected the partnership between Spielman and new coach Mike Zimmer, who prioritized the position and got his wish.

May 1-2, 2015: Three stars drafted

The 2015 draft was by far Spielman's finest at the helm, landing three blue-chip players in linebacker Eric Kendricks (45th overall), defensive end Danielle Hunter (88th) and receiver Stefon Diggs (146th). They've already combined for five Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro selections and one second-team All-Pro pick.

April 28, 2017: Dalvin Cook drafted

Spielman traded up in the second round for Cook, one of college football's top talents marred by off-field and fumble concerns. Cook is one of the NFL's best when available, averaging an incredible 112.8 yards from scrimmage over 56 regular season games. But fumbling and a history of shoulder injuries have followed him to the pros.

April 23, 2020: Justin Jefferson drafted

With the first-round pick acquired from trading Diggs to the Bills, Spielman took his replacement in LSU standout Justin Jefferson. The turn from moving a disgruntled Diggs to landing another premiere receiver was among Spielman's best, with an assist to the Eagles for taking TCU receiver Jalen Reagor one spot ahead of the Vikings.

LOWS

April 27, 2012: Josh Robinson drafted

This isn't to sideswipe Robinson, who was miscast as a slot corner and didn't pan out with the Vikings, but to note he was taken nine spots ahead of Russell Wilson, whom then-coach Leslie Frazier liked after coaching Wilson on the North team at that year's Senior Bowl. But Christian Ponder had just been drafted the year before by Spielman.

Sept. 17, 2014: Reverses course on Adrian Peterson

The Vikings benched Adrian Peterson for a game against the Patriots following an indictment by a Texas grand jury on child abuse charges. Spielman and Zimmer then planned to play him the following week until public outcry was followed by owners Zygi and Mark Wilf issuing a statement at 12:47 a.m. on Sept. 17, saying he would be placed on a reserve list and not play.

April 28, 2016: Laquon Treadwell drafted

One of the worst draft picks in franchise history, Treadwell was taken with the 23rd-overall pick as Spielman and then-coordinator Norv Turner sought a bigger, outside target for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. They chose the 6-foot-2-inch Treadwell, whose 65 catches for 701 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings are all less than Troy Williamson.

Sept. 3, 2016: Sam Bradford acquired

Bradford wasn't a bad quarterback, when healthy enough, but 9-8 in 17 starts likely isn't what Spielman envisioned when he sent picks in the first and fourth rounds to Philadelphia following Bridgewater's devastating knee injury just three days earlier. Bradford's own knee issues ended his Vikings tenure just five games into 2017.

April 25, 2019: Garrett Bradbury drafted

Out of all Spielman's draft picks on the current offensive line, center Garrett Bradbury was the highest pick at 18th overall – the most valuable pick on a center in franchise history. But Bradbury has been tossed around too often and was benched in November for Mason Cole before an injury brought him back into the lineup.

Aug. 31, 2020: Yannick Ngakoue acquired

As Danielle Hunter's neck wouldn't heal right, Spielman pried edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue out of a situation in Jacksonville with two draft picks in the second and fifth rounds. Ngakoue had five sacks in six games, but the Vikings started 1-5 and quickly ditched him as a nonfit. Spielman traded Ngakoue to Baltimore for a third-round pick, used on defensive end Patrick Jones II.