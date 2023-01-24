Consistency is a constant theme among boys basketball coaches in and outside the Metro Top 10 as we near the final month of the regular season.

A few teams have been hampered by injuries while others have suffered puzzling setbacks and even endured stunning margins of defeat.

Unbeaten and No. 1 Park Center (11-0) has been an exception. The average margin of victory for coach James Ware's squad is 34 points, including a seven-point victory over No. 2 Lakeville North (10-2).

Wayzata (10-3), one of the hottest teams, climbed to No. 5. The Trojans have won 10 straight after dropping their first three games of the season.

Buffalo (12-1), its only setback coming against No. 6 Minnetonka (9-2), is pushing to get into the Metro Top 10.

This week's marquee matchup

Minnetonka at Wayzata, 7 p.m. Friday

The two teams atop the Lake Conference standings meet with first place on the line. Wayzata has won the past 15 meetings, the majority by double figures, between the two programs. Minnetonka's last victory in the series came on Jan. 16, 2015.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Park Center (11-0)

2. Lakeville North (10-2)

3. Totino-Grace (3A) (7-4)

4. Eastview (9-3)

5. Wayzata (10-3)

6. Minnetonka (9-2)

7. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (10-2)

8. Orono (3A) (9-2)

9. Hopkins (11-3)

10. Maple Grove (11-2)