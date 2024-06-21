Ron Haggstrom and Cassidy Hettesheimer will spend the afternoon at Target Field and will send regular updates about the games and the scene. Follow it here all day.

Springfield takes a three-run lead in fast-paced game

12:42 p.m.

Springfield takes a 4-1 lead with three runs in the third. Aiden Moriarty capped the inning with an RBI single. The first two runs scored on an error and sacrifice fly. Tigers starting pitcher Jakob Nachreiner now has seven strikeouts through three innings. This game is clipping right along for those of you wondering when the Class 2A game might get started.

Springfield starter at six Ks through two

12:23 p.m.

Springfield starting pitcher Jakob Nachreiner has six strikeouts in the first two innings. He is untouchable. We are tied at 1.

Action is hot, score is tied

12:19 p.m.

What you can do, I can do, too. Springfield nearly followed the same script in the bottom half of the first to tie it 1-1. Starting pitcher Jakob Nachreiner doubled to start the inning, and Kade Nachreiner crushed a double to left-center field to tie it.

Just like that, scoreboard lights up

12:12 p.m.

Parkers Prairie didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard. Nolan Steidl doubled home starting pitcher Dylan Debilzen to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The contingent from Parkers Prairie is getting into it early.

And away we go

12:02 p.m.

There is no waiting around. We are under way.

The first pitch has been thrown as No. 4 Parkers Prairie (25-1) and No. 2 Springfield (24-2) clash for the Class 1A baseball state championship at Target Field.

A Springfield utility player, freshman Leo Hovland, gave the fans an outstanding rendition of the national anthem.

It's a beautiful (enough) day for baseball

11:35 p.m.

It was Ernie Banks who said, "Let's play two."

The Minnesota State High School League is sure hoping to pull that off.

The tarp has been removed at Target Field. The cry of "Play ball" is less than an hour away.

The first of four championship games — two Friday and two Saturday — in the baseball state tournament is scheduled to get under way at noon. The gates for fans opened at 11 a.m., and they are streaming in with no umbrellas open.

The Class 1A championship — No. 4-ranked Parkers Prairie (25-1) against No. 2 Springfield (24-2) — will get everything started at noon. The Class 2A final between No. 10 Foley (23-4) and Rockford (25-5) will follow about 45 minutes after the conclusion of the 1A game.

On Saturday, top-ranked Mahtomedi (22-4) will take on Totino-Grace (18-8) in the 3A title game starting at 11 a.m., and 45 minutes after that game ends, two Suburban East Conference powers, No. 7 East Ridge (20-6) and No. 4 Mounds View (20-8), will play for the 4A title.

The games were originally scheduled for Monday, but rain Monday pushed them to Friday while the Twins were finishing a home series against Tampa Bay. On Thursday the MSHSL announced it would play the big-class games Saturday.

Championship game schedule

Tap on the game for live scoring if it's in progress and for game details if it's over

FRIDAY

Class 1A: Springfield vs. Parkers Prairie, in progress

Class 2A: Foley vs. Rockford, 45 minutes after the first game ends

SATURDAY

Class 3A: Totino-Grace vs. Mahtomedi, 11 a.m.

Class 4A: Mounds View vs. East Ridge, 45 minutes after the first game ends

Tickets

Costs range from $8 to $13. Tickets must be purchased online at mshsl.org/tickets.

Streaming

The Neighborhood Sports Network will stream state tournament games. A subscription is required. Link to the streams here.

