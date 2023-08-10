Gov. Tim Walz is launching a task force on the future of health sciences programs at the University of Minnesota, a move that comes amid uncertainty about whether the U will extend its current partnership with Minneapolis-based Fairview.

Former Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who retired in January, will lead the group, according to a Thursday news release from the governor's office.

The task force is scheduled to provide a summary of its recommendations in January — a timeline that extends just beyond the Dec. 31 deadline for the U and Fairview Health Services to signal if they want to continue their current affiliation beyond 2026.

Last month, South Dakota-based Sanford Health announced it was pulling out of merger talks with Fairview, which is one of the largest health systems in Minnesota. The U opposed the proposed combination because it would have shifted to Sioux Falls control of the U's teaching hospital, which is owned by Fairview.

The Walz announcement did not mention Fairview or Sanford.

"The University of Minnesota's health sciences programs provide critical education, training and research to support the next generation of health care professionals and provide high-quality care for Minnesotans," Walz said in the news release. "I am calling together this group of leaders and health care experts to work to ensure that the future of Minnesota's academic health remains strong."

An executive order will create the Governor's Task Force on Academic Health at the University of Minnesota. Goals including supporting education, research and care delivery at the U to promote equity, primary care and quality care that's financially sustainable.

Task force members will be appointed by the governor, the Legislature and by leaders from the Department of Health and Office of Higher Education.

Fairview provides annual financial support to the academic medicine mission at the U through an agreement that dates back to 1997.

As part of their affiliation, the U and Fairview jointly market health services under the brand M Health Fairview.