Things To Do

‘Wicked’ singalong and other free Aquatennial fun — plus 8 more free things to do

Take your pet to the park, see a basketball documentary, enjoy chalk art and learn about Nigeria’s Yoruba culture.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 21, 2025 at 1:30PM
Fireworks near the Stone Arch Bridge Saturday will light up the sky during the Minneapolis Aquatennial. (Dusty Hoskovec)

1. Aquatennial

The four-day tribute to water includes a “Wicked” sing-along, Twin Cities River Rats water ski show, piano and street show performances, a parade and fireworks. (Wed.-Sat. Mpls. aquatennial.com)

2. ‘Basketball State: The Land of 10,000 Hoops’

A screening of the film that explores Minnesota’s love of basketball and it’s role in shaping community. A panel discussion follows with director Gabe Hostetler, former NBA player Devean George and broadcaster Lea B. Olsen. (6 p.m. Wed. Registration requested. Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls. mplsparksfoundation.org)

3. Pets in the Park

At this new event, owners can bring their leashed pets to meet with vendors, play games and enjoy a treat. The Robbinsdale City Band will perform. (6-8 p.m. Thu. Kelly Park, 4100 Xenia Av., Robbinsdale. robbinsdalemn.gov)

4. WE Chalk Festival

Humble pieces of chalk turn ordinary pavement into art as local and national artists create 2D and 3D works. The festival also hosts a kids’ chalking zone, food trucks and vendors. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1621 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park. facebook.com)

5. Yoruba Cultural Celebration

The traditions of the people from southwestern Nigeria are shared through cultural displays, storytelling and drum and dance performances. (Noon-6 p.m. Sat. North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Av. N., Brooklyn Park. facebook.com)

6. Triple Rock

The midsummer night’s bash triggers nostalgia with music from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s at the Dog House Bar and Grill. (7:30 p.m. Fri. 2029 Woodlynn Av., St. Paul. thedoghousebarandgrill.com)

7. Open Eye Theatre

The Puppet Union presents the puppet slam “One Hot-summers Night Only” with performances by Jennings Mergenthal, Felicia Cooper, Maggie Arbeiter and others. Bring a chair or blanket for the outdoor show. (7:30-9 p.m. Fri. 506 E. 24th St., Mpls. openeyetheatre.org)

8. MPower Northside Arts Festival

Artists will demonstrate their skills by creating live murals throughout the day. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. W. Broadway, between Hwy. 94 and Irving Av. N., Mpls. mplsartsandculture.org)

9. Wanderlust Productions

“Hidden Herald” returns for a second season of storytelling. Throughout downtown St. Paul and Lake Phalen, folks can scan a QR code and listen to tales about the city’s gangster history, the MPR Raccoon, Hamm’s Beer bear and more. (QR codes posted throughout downtown St. Paul, Lowertown, Payne Av. and Lake Phalen. wlproductions.org)

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.

about the writer

about the writer

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

See Moreicon

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

‘Wicked’ singalong and other free Aquatennial fun — plus 8 more free things to do

card image

Take your pet to the park, see a basketball documentary, enjoy chalk art and learn about Nigeria’s Yoruba culture.

Books

These five must-read books will hit shelves in August

card image

Music

5 takeaways as Minnesota Yacht Club fest cruises away with Green Day

card image