‘Wicked’ singalong and other free Aquatennial fun — plus 8 more free things to do

1. Aquatennial
The four-day tribute to water includes a “Wicked” sing-along, Twin Cities River Rats water ski show, piano and street show performances, a parade and fireworks. (Wed.-Sat. Mpls. aquatennial.com)
2. ‘Basketball State: The Land of 10,000 Hoops’
A screening of the film that explores Minnesota’s love of basketball and it’s role in shaping community. A panel discussion follows with director Gabe Hostetler, former NBA player Devean George and broadcaster Lea B. Olsen. (6 p.m. Wed. Registration requested. Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Mpls. mplsparksfoundation.org)
3. Pets in the Park
At this new event, owners can bring their leashed pets to meet with vendors, play games and enjoy a treat. The Robbinsdale City Band will perform. (6-8 p.m. Thu. Kelly Park, 4100 Xenia Av., Robbinsdale. robbinsdalemn.gov)
4. WE Chalk Festival
Humble pieces of chalk turn ordinary pavement into art as local and national artists create 2D and 3D works. The festival also hosts a kids’ chalking zone, food trucks and vendors. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1621 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park. facebook.com)
5. Yoruba Cultural Celebration
The traditions of the people from southwestern Nigeria are shared through cultural displays, storytelling and drum and dance performances. (Noon-6 p.m. Sat. North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Av. N., Brooklyn Park. facebook.com)
6. Triple Rock
The midsummer night’s bash triggers nostalgia with music from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s at the Dog House Bar and Grill. (7:30 p.m. Fri. 2029 Woodlynn Av., St. Paul. thedoghousebarandgrill.com)
7. Open Eye Theatre
The Puppet Union presents the puppet slam “One Hot-summers Night Only” with performances by Jennings Mergenthal, Felicia Cooper, Maggie Arbeiter and others. Bring a chair or blanket for the outdoor show. (7:30-9 p.m. Fri. 506 E. 24th St., Mpls. openeyetheatre.org)
8. MPower Northside Arts Festival
Artists will demonstrate their skills by creating live murals throughout the day. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. W. Broadway, between Hwy. 94 and Irving Av. N., Mpls. mplsartsandculture.org)