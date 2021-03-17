The Gophers are officially returning to the NCAA men's hockey tournament for the first time since 2017, and they're doing so with a freshly acquired title: Big Ten tournament champions.

Led by two goals and two assists from Blake McLaughlin, 46 saves from Jack LaFontaine and strong defensive work against Wisconsin superstar Cole Caufield, the second-seeded Gophers held off the regular-season champion Badgers 6-4 on Tuesday night in the Big Ten tournament championship game in South Bend, Ind.

The title, which earned Minnesota an automatic NCAA tournament bid, came after the Gophers won three tight games in three days.

"We came in here and earned that championship,'' Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "I couldn't be more proud of our guys.''

The Gophers (23-6), who were swept by a combined 12-2 by the Badgers on Feb. 5-6 in Minneapolis, bolstered their case to be one of the four No. 1 regional seeds in the NCAA tournament. The 16-team field will be announced at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

"Send us where we need to go, and we'll get ready to go,'' said Motzko, who's taking the Gophers to the national tournament in his third year as Minnesota's coach.

Wisconsin (20-9-1) got two goals from Roman Ahcan and one each from Mike Vorlicky and Caufield, who was held quiet most of the game.

The Gophers never trailed Tuesday and appeared to blow the game open with a four-goal second period for a 5-1 lead that featured goals from Brannon McManus, Scott Reedy and Jaxon Nelson in a 2:36 span. Instead, the Badgers scored three third-period goals, making the Gophers hold on through tense moments before McLaughlin's empty-net goal sealed it with 24 seconds left.

"I don't think you ever expect to have a game like that. The puck kind of found me,'' said McLaughlin, who teamed with linemates Sammy Walker and Reedy to produce eight points. "My whole line was just going. Walks and Reedy had a heck of a game.''

BOXSCORE: Gophers 6, Wisconsin 4

Reedy, McManus and Nelson each had a goal and an assist, and defenseman Mike Koster also scored.

The Gophers needed that four-goal lead to survive the third period against the Badgers, who had a quarterfinal bye on Sunday.

"Their offense is very volatile, very explosive,'' said LaFontaine, named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player after being named Big Ten Goaltender of the Year earlier Tuesday. "They had a great push.''

Goals by Vorlicky and Ahcan in the first 5:34 of the third gave the Badgers new life, and Caufield, the Big Ten Player of the Year and likely Hobey Baker Award winner, made it 5-4 off a faceoff with 2:11 to play for his nation's-best 28th goal.

McLaughlin's empty-net tally ended Wisconsin's hopes and gave relief to a tired Gophers team.

"We probably worked this team harder than I've ever worked a team late in the season,'' Motzko said. "… We got a few cross eyes from the guys, but I think they understand now.''

McLaughlin agreed.

"Getting a bag-skate here or there is never fun, but it's definitely needed, and it showed throughout playing three games in three days,'' McLaughlin said, sporting a new Big Ten tournament champions hat postgame.

•Joining LaFontaine on the all-tournament team were Ranta, Walker and Caufield at forward, and Koster and Wisconsin's Ty Emberson on defense.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.