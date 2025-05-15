Politics

Republican Tyler Kistner enters race to replace Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig

He is the first Republican to join the Second Congressional District race, his third time running for the seat.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 1:57PM
Candidate for Congress in MN-02, Tyler Kistner, spoke to the crowd at the Election Night Party at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington.
Candidate for Congress in Minnesota's Second Congressional District Tyler Kistner speaks to the crowd at the election night party at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington in 2020. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Marine veteran Tyler Kistner entered the Second Congressional District race, making him the first Republican to join the growing field of candidates vying to replace Rep. Angie Craig.

His entry marks the third time he’s making a go for the seat after running in close races against Craig in 2020 and 2022.

“After an overwhelming outpouring of encouragement from people across the district and careful prayer and deliberation, I have come to the decision to enter the arena once again and answer the call to serve the people,” he said in a statement.

The purple district has been a top target for both parties for years. But after Craig landed her biggest win last year, Republicans were not expected to prioritize her seat in the 2026 midterm elections, as long as she was the candidate.

Now that she is running for U.S. Senate and will have to leave her seat to run for the upper chamber, Republicans are once again actively eyeing it.

“Just like I’ve done my entire life, I’m stepping up to serve my country,” Kistner continued. “Our country is at a crossroads. Do we go back to the past where the elite running Washington drove our country into the ground? Or do we charge ahead to a better future, where Washington actually works for us and our future generations.”

Kistner had the support of both Washington Republicans and the local party during both of his runs. He lost by just over 2 points to Craig in 2020 and by just over 5 points in 2022.

In the 2020 contest, the race was too close to call for days, before she was declared the winner.

In 2022, the contest was one of the most expensive in the country, with at least $30 million pouring in.

Kistner’s entry follows two Democrats who quickly jumped in the race. Former Lakeville mayor and DFL state Sen. Matt Little joined the race shortly after Craig announced she was running for U.S. Senate. And physician and Mendota Heights state Sen. Matt Klein joined shortly after.

Several other Democrats, Republicans and a possible independent candidate have also not ruled out bids.

In the Republican field, Joe Teirab, Craig’s most recent Republican opponent, hasn’t ruled out a run. Neither has state Sen. Eric Pratt and attorney Tayler Rahm, who dropped out of the Second Congressional District Republican primary last year to work on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Rahm had strong support from the district’s conservative grassroots base.

The congressional district covers the south Twin Cities metro area and includes Scott, Dakota and Le Sueur counties as well as parts of Rice and Washington counties.

Kistner is from Prior Lake and served 14 years in the Marine Corps, including 10 years of active duty. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota.

