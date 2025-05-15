Republican Tyler Kistner enters race to replace Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig

Marine veteran Tyler Kistner entered the Second Congressional District race, making him the first Republican to join the growing field of candidates vying to replace Rep. Angie Craig.
His entry marks the third time he’s making a go for the seat after running in close races against Craig in 2020 and 2022.
“After an overwhelming outpouring of encouragement from people across the district and careful prayer and deliberation, I have come to the decision to enter the arena once again and answer the call to serve the people,” he said in a statement.
The purple district has been a top target for both parties for years. But after Craig landed her biggest win last year, Republicans were not expected to prioritize her seat in the 2026 midterm elections, as long as she was the candidate.
Now that she is running for U.S. Senate and will have to leave her seat to run for the upper chamber, Republicans are once again actively eyeing it.
“Just like I’ve done my entire life, I’m stepping up to serve my country,” Kistner continued. “Our country is at a crossroads. Do we go back to the past where the elite running Washington drove our country into the ground? Or do we charge ahead to a better future, where Washington actually works for us and our future generations.”
Kistner had the support of both Washington Republicans and the local party during both of his runs. He lost by just over 2 points to Craig in 2020 and by just over 5 points in 2022.
In the 2020 contest, the race was too close to call for days, before she was declared the winner.