Michael Rand is joined by Jason Gurwin from The Streamable for an update on the ongoing battle between Sinclair-owned regional sports networks like Fox Sports North and streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu.

The upshot: Don't expect to watch the Twins (or Wild or Wolves) on those services in 2021. Gurwin helps explain why and tries to give you some options.

Columnist Patrick Reusse also joins at the start of the show to expand on his opinion that the Gophers need to move on from men's basketball coach Richard Pitino. We get into a couple of possible replacements if the Gophers do, indeed, fire Pitino.

