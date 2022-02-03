The Vikings will be looking for a new special teams coach as Ryan Ficken will take the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers, two sources confirmed on Thursday.

Ficken, who arrived in Minnesota in 2007 as an assistant running backs coach under Brad Childress, just finished his 15th season with the Vikings — first as special teams coordinator. He took over for former coordinator Marwan Maalouf and turned around one of 2020's worst special teams groups.

Ficken was still under contract with the Vikings, who initially blocked the Chargers' attempt to hire him for a lateral move. But the team let Ficken go a day after verbally agreeing to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as head coach, indicating O'Connell could have a replacement in mind. He's the second ex-Vikings coordinator to land elsewhere after Klint Kubiak joined the Broncos staff this week.

Led by standout rookie returner Kene Nwangwu and kicker Greg Joseph, special teams became a strength of the Vikings during Ficken's first year at the controls. He'd spent the past eight seasons as a special teams assistant under former coordinators Mike Priefer and Maalouf. The Vikings improved in nearly every category, including kickoff return yardage (2nd), field goal percentage (13th), punt coverage (18th), punt return yardage (22nd), kickoff coverage (22nd) and extra-point percentage (24th).

Punt returner Dede Westbrook had a season-long 45-yard return against the Chargers in the Vikings' Nov. 14 win in Los Angeles. Now Ficken will join the staff of Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who was once a defensive line and special teams coach for St. Thomas in 2009.

"The biggest thing with Ryan is he's really simplified things," former head coach Mike Zimmer said in December. "We might make some little tweaks here and there, but for the most part it's been the same kind of concepts all the time and I think that's really helped."