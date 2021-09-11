La Velle E. Neal III's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions every Sunday.

Brad Childress' involvement in football this season was a brief one. The former Vikings head coach visited a couple of training camps to catch up with friends. That included the Bears-Dolphins scrimmage last month, as he was an assistant to Chicago coach Matt Nagy in 2019.

Childress also attended Hall of Fame events in Canton, Ohio, where former Vikings lineman Steve Hutchinson was inducted. It was there where Childress spoke with Vikings owner Zygi Wilf for the first time since Childress was fired by the club following the 2010 season.

As the NFL's first Sunday arrives, Childress, 65, is back home in the Twin Cities, where he'll watch games from the recliner and not be with a club.

"That was my football fix," said Childress, who was 35-39 in five seasons as Vikings head coach. "I don't miss rolling over on my stomach, flying back from the West Coast after a loss and having to go to work at 6 a.m. I don't miss it, not a bit."

Since he's living in the Twin Cities (he also has a place in Florida), he'll be able to monitor a Vikings team that is trying to close the gap with the Packers in the NFC North.

Head coach Mike Zimmer was not going to stand for a second consecutive season with a poor defense, and the roster on that side of the ball is significantly different. Pass rushing fiend Danielle Hunter is healthy and happy. Michael Pierce is at defensive tackle after opting out last season. Dalvin Tomlinson was signed as a free agent to pair with Pierce. The Vikings were 28th in sacks last season, but that number should rise this season.

"They got some big boys on that defensive front," Childress said. "That should make a big difference."

The secondary has been addressed as well, with Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland joining as free agents. The combination of a poor pass rush and inexperienced secondary did the Vikings in last year. Peterson is 31 and Breeland, 29, is with his third team. Childress believes both can be effective.

"Experience is the key," Childress said. "Skill and ability. Patrick was really a great player in his prime. I understand he's lost some weight, which is always a good thing for a secondary player, come back a pound lighter than a pound heavier. It depends on how much one-on-one stuff they put on him. And, as you know, if you can get to the passer you don't have to cover for so long."

Health is always a factor, and the Vikings offensive line has to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins. But this should not be another 7-9 team.

Kaprizov deal near

Wild rookies take the ice this week for camp, and NHL preseason games begin in two weeks. Two! Where has the summer gone?

"Next year" is here, but there is still no word of a deal between the Wild and winger Kirill Kaprizov being official. There have been rumblings that a five-year deal is in place, which suggests that the sides are haggling over remaining details or Kaprizov's agents are trying to squeeze more money out of the Wild.

There was a report that Kaprizov had a one-year, $10 million deal to play with a team in Russia's KHL. That league, however, has a salary cap. So that looks more like a bluff.

Expect the Wild and Kaprizov to wrap up a deal in the coming days. It has taken longer than anticipated but is not surprising given how hard the Wild has worked to get him to the NHL after drafting him in 2015.

Future Twin stays hot

One player Twins fans have not seen at Target Field this season is third base prospect Jose Miranda, who has not slowed down much since being promoted from Class AA Wichita to Class AAA St. Paul.

In 47 games for Wichita, Miranda batted .345 with 13 homers and 38 RBI. In 63 games with the Saints, he's batting .332 with 13 homers and 40 RBI. In 513 plate appearances this season, Miranda has struck out only 70 times while walking 39 times.

Saints manager Toby Gardenhire has mostly used Miranda at third but also played him at first, second and a few games in left field.

Miranda, 23, has been charged with three errors in 31 games at third, but that doesn't tell the whole story and the club wants him to continue to improve his movement and glovework there. Overall, Miranda is in good position to contribute in 2022.

... and two predictions ...

Buffaloed in Boulder?

The Gophers on Saturday head to Boulder, Colo., to face the Buffaloes, who have confidence in their running game while they develop a young quarterback. Tanner Morgan should make some plays through the air but Colorado will win 37-17.

Twins could play spoilers

The Toronto Blue Jays are trying the catch the New York Yankees for the final AL wild-card spot, and the Twins are in the way. The teams play seven times this month, and Toronto will win six of them as they try to put the heat on the Bronx Bombers.