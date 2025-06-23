Federal cuts threaten information key to Minnesota’s economic growth

The numbers have rolled in for decades, landing on the desks of decision-makers from the statehouse to company executive suites.
The figures might look meaningless stacked in a spreadsheet, but this knowledge — from unemployment measures to health care gaps and Wall Street markets intel — is key to keeping Minnesota’s economy running.
Details of the local talent pool can help woo a new employer to town. Tracking farm revenue from one county to the next can measure the impact of government subsidies. Colleges invest in training programs based on industries expected to grow. Corporations use population data to help plan where to expand.
But federal staffing shortages under President Donald Trump are threatening to cut off the information pipeline. Years of underinvestment had already hampered the flow even before Trump’s crusade against government spending.
Local numbers have been some of the first casualties, creating blind spots in Minnesota and beyond.
“We just flat-out won’t know,” said Kelly Asche, senior researcher at the nonprofit Center for Rural Policy and Development.
In addition to budget cuts, advocates are concerned about a proposal to make the annual American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau voluntary. A similar effort in Canada decimated the data, undercounting many communities and obscuring social service needs.
Joan Naymark, executive director of Minnesotans for the American Community Survey (ACS), said she used federal data daily in her former role as market analytics and planning director at Target Corp.